Hurricane Ian Insured Damage Toll Is Now Estimated to Be $67 Billion

Hurricane Ian made its second and most devastating landfall on Florida’s western coast more than a week ago. The near-Category 5 storm brought with it historic levels of flooding and resulted in a death toll already surpassing 100. Now, as cleanup and recovery efforts continue, officials estimate that the total insured damage toll has achieved $67 billion.

According to a report from The Weather Channel, the damage toll—a result of wind, rain, and storm surges— spreads from FL out toward other southern states. These include Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia. If the damage toll does officially amount to $67 billion in insured losses, it would make Hurricane Ian the costliest storm in FL history. It would also resemble the second costliest storm nationally, falling just behind the devastating 2005 storm Hurricane Katrina. While Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4, Katrina struck as a deadly Category 5 storm.

Aside from the overall damage toll, the outlet also reported that the federal National Flood Insurance Program could see an additional $10 billion in losses due to dangerous storm surges and serious flooding.

Unfortunately, for most homeowners, however, insurance policies don’t typically cover flood damage, making separate flood insurance necessary. That said, only a quarter of Lee County’s single-family homes are protected by federal flood insurance. Lee County represents one of the counties hit hardest by Hurricane Ian when it made its landfall in FL. Given that many people don’t have ample flood insurance policies, many Floridians will be forced to bear the financial burden of their property losses, as well as the mental and emotional burden.

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Surpasses 100 Amid Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Ian completely devastated Cuba after making its initial landfall there last month. Nevertheless, the majority of deaths have been recorded in FL, where the storm struck as a roaring Category 4. By Tuesday, fatalities in the Sunshine State numbered five dozen. Still, rescue crews and first responders continue to search for victims. Later Tuesday, a total of 94 fatalities had been confirmed, with losses reported in several other states and in Cuba.

As of Wednesday, five deaths were reported in NC. Three were from Johnston County while the fourth was recorded in Martin County. In addition, three lives were lost in Cuba where Hurricane Ian struck first. The majority of deaths overall though occurred in Lee County, FL.

Of Hurricane Ian’s impact on NC, state governor Roy Cooper said, “Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm. Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Commissioner Mark Glass spoke out about ongoing recovery efforts as a whole. He said, “[Rescuers] are working feverishly. So you have to give them time because it takes time to go through things.”