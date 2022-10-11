Hurricane Julia Hits Central America, 25 Reported Dead

Following Hurricane Julia’s impact in Central America, it has been reported that at least 25 people have died as a result of the storm’s destruction.

According to U.S. News, officials have reported that most of the victims of Hurricane Julia are in El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Honduras. The storm hit El Salvador and dropped heavy rain. Among the 10 Salvadorans killed were five soldiers. More Ethan 1,000 people were evacuated.

Officials say that in Guatemala, eight people were killed between Sunday and Monday while seven were injured and hundreds were impacted by Hurricane Julia. In Honduras, at least five victims have been confirmed. This includes a woman who died after being swept away by floodwaters and a four-year-old boy in a boat that capsized.

Meanwhile, Panama’s emergency services did confirm two deaths. This is due to heavy rains. Close to 300 people were evacuated from communities close to the Costa Rica border.

Hurricane Julia notably made landfall on Sunday (October 9th) on Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast. It was a category 1 storm before crossing into the Pacific Ocean. By Monday, the storm had dissipated and what was left moved northwest at 15 miles per hour over Guatemala near the Mexican border.

It was estimated that Hurricane Julia’s maximum sustained winds were around 30 mph. However, there are now warning of life-threatening surf and rip conditions along the El Salvador and Guatemala coasts. There is still concern that heavy rain may cause flash flooding. An additional one to four inches of rain is predicted to occur in El Salvador and sorter Guatemala. There is also a prediction of three to six inches of rain on Mexico’s Tehuantepec isthmus.

Hurricane Julia is Blamed for Massive Mudslides in Venezuela that Killed At Least 36 People

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday (October 9th), the death toll from mudslides in Venezuela due to heavy rains from Hurricane Julia is now up to 36 people. All of them are from the small city of Caracas, where dozens of people are still missing.

Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, stated on state television during a visit to Las Tejerias that rescuers are attending to the most urgent issue which is the search for people. More than 300 hours were reportedly destroyed and over 750 were damaged in the storm. Rodriguez further explained that there are around 1,200 rescuers who are responding to the scene. Rodriguez then said, “We are seeing very significant damage here, human losses.”

Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro, also made a rare appearance and declared the area a disaster zone. Maduro also announced a three-day national mourning period that began on Sunday. CBS News further reports that in August, at least 15 people died in the Venezuelan Andes after heavy rains triggered mud and rock slides.