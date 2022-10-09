Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall as Category 1 Storm

Hurricane Julia made landfall, hitting Nicaragua Sunday in the early morning hours. So far, the hurricane remains a category 1 storm as the weather system brings with it wind speeds of up to 85 miles per hour.

Julia was upped to hurricane status on Saturday night. Not long before the system made landfall near Laguna de Perlas in Nicaragua. Officials are predicting that the system is posing a flooding threat to the areas around Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Torrential rains are expected from Hurricane Julia which are likely to then trigger potentially devastating mudslides. However, Julia is not expected to make its way up the Gulf Coast into the US as experts believe the system will be weakened as it moves across the central American terrain over the next few days.

Hurricane Julia Is The Fifth Hurricane Of The Season

Julia is the fifth hurricane to form this weather season which has just under two months remaining. With that amount of time left for storms such as these to arrive, weather officials expect to continue seeing activity throughout the month of October.

In fact, October ranks third among the most active months along these lines. Falling just behind September and August when producing activity along the Atlantic basin. Typically, this time of year produces two named storms each season. One of which is likely to become a hurricane.

Julia Will Continue To Move West Before Switching West-Northwest Monday

Hurricane Julia is landing about 60 miles west-northwest of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and has brought maximum sustained winds of up to 75 miles per hour. The storm is continuing to move westward at a pace of around 16 miles per hour.

The system is expected to continue on the trajectory through the remainder of the weekend. However, experts predict the storm will turn to a west-northwest trajectory by Monday.

Julia’s cone is “fairly skinny” a difference in form compared to Hurricane Ian notes FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin of the hurricane.

“The dynamics in the atmosphere are pretty much locked in stone,” Merwin says of the storm. “And so we’re not going to see a huge variability with the forecast itself.”

Tropical Storm Warnings Continue Along Julia’s Projected Path

As of Sunday morning, all hurricane watches related to Julia have been discontinued. However tropical storm warnings remain in effect along areas of the Pacific coast. These areas include Nicaragua and Honduras as well as El Salvador. While tropical storm warnings are less intense than hurricane warnings, they are still something to take very seriously. A Tropical storm warning means that sustained winds are expected to hit as high as 39 miles per hour.