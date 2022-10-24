hurricane-roslyn-makes-landfall-in-mexico-before-potentially-hitting-us

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall along a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday morning. The hurricane touched down between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan. Then, Roslyn declined to tropical storm force, moving inland across Mexico.

By Sunday evening, Roslyn’s winds were clocked in at 35 mph. Its peak was recorded at 130 mph, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn remained about 60 miles east of the city of Torreon.

The hurricane was moving northeast at 21 miles per hour. It’s expected to lose strength even more as it continues moving inland. The center predicts Roslyn would dissipate before it reaches Texas.

Local media reported two people died once they took shelter in unstable structures that collapsed during the storm. However, the Nayarit state civil defense office claimed it could not confirm those deaths.

Roslyn brought heavy rain and high waves to Puerto Vallarta despite not hitting it directly. The ocean surges slammed the promenade.

Roslyn came ashore in Nayarit state. It landed around the same area where Hurricane Orlene made landfall back on Oct. 3.

The hurricane made landfall around the village of Santa Cruz. That’s near the fishing village of San Blas, which is about 90 miles north of Puerto Vallarta.

José Antonio Barajas, the mayor of San Blas, stated in a broadcast video that some houses had been damaged. He also mentioned that power was knocked out. However, he reported that no one was killed or seriously injured.

“The winds from this hurricane were, in truth, tremendous,” Barajas said. “The sound of the wind was strong.”

Hurricane Roslyn Reportedly Knocked Out Power for 150,000 Homes

In Tepic, the Nayarit state capital, Roslyn knocked down trees. It even flooded some streets. Authorities now ask residents to avoid going out on Sunday. They said crews will work to clear a landslide that had blocked a local roadway.

The Federal Electricity Commission reported that over 150,000 homes had lost power as a result of the storm. However, by noon Sunday, service had been restored to nearly one-third of those homes.

Meanwhile, beachside restaurants in Puerto Vallarta were abandoned Sunday morning mere hours after tourists had dined in them, unconcerned. Additionally, some waves had carried away railings and small structures that normally keep the sun off diners.

Adrián Bobadilla, the head of the state civil defense office in the area, said authorities were patrolling the area. However, he said they hadn’t yet seen any major damage.

“The biggest effect was from the waves, on some of the beachside infrastructure,” said Bobadilla. “We did not have any significant damage.”

The state civil defense office posted video of officers bringing a large sea turtle back to the water. The turtle had been washed up on the beach by the massive waves.

The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn may cause mudslides and flooding. The U.S. Hurricane Center warned that heavy rains could also cause flash flooding and landslides over inland terrain.