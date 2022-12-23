Insane Footage Shows Transformer Explode on Missouri Street Amid Extreme Cold: VIDEO

There’s no doubt that the current winter storm is creating significant problems for millions of Americans. From car pileups to power outages, the icy cold conditions continue to create headaches for first responders and city workers.

In Missouri, new terrifying footage shows a transformer exploding onto a street as bitterly cold temperatures seemed too much for the machinery to handle. In Missouri and other states, towns and cities were plagued with massive power outages as a life-threatening bomb cyclone hit much of the U.S.

On Thursday, the transformer burst into a bright flash in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty in Missouri. Meanwhile, nearby homes and businesses went into total darkness, and the area saw bone-numbing temperatures.

Here is video from one of our dash cameras showing the cause of this mornings power outage in the south part of Liberty. This video was taken on Hwy 291 at Kent Street at about 6:40 a.m.. #mowx pic.twitter.com/e9YbJHfk7K — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) December 22, 2022

In addition, the intense winds didn’t help the issue of power outages. Instead, the whipping winds helped to blow out power for millions of Americans on Friday.

Transformer Explodes in Missouri, Millions Still Left in the Dark

As of Friday afternoon, more than 1.4 million people across the U.S. were without power, per reports from poweroutage.us. That figure is also up from the 1,074,899 outages that outlets initially reported on Friday morning.

Currently, North Caroline leads the pack with power outages. The tar heel state has 187,303 outages. Next up is Virginia, with 145,767 outages. In third place is Tennessee, with 143,640 outages.

The National Weather Service alerted people earlier that the storm would significantly disrupt holiday travel as the bomb cyclone continued to pummel the eastern third of the country. Now, more than 200 million Americans, or over half the U.S. population, are under a winter weather advisory or warning.

“In addition to the very cold temperatures, high winds in the wake of the front will produce dangerous wind chill readings across nearly all of the central to eastern U.S.,” the weather service said.

Pennsylvania officials issue travel ban

In Erie County, New York, officials removed plow trucks off roads on Friday afternoon as extreme conditions worsened.

“Our Erie County Department of Public Works has taken trucks off the road due to zero visibility,” wrote Mark Poloncarz, a county executive, in a tweet.

Quick video of bad conditions are at our Emergency Operations Center. It is wickedly bad out now. Our @ErieCountyDPW is starting to pull plow trucks off the roads because they cannot see where they are going. pic.twitter.com/Er4SZDyReX — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 23, 2022

Before, the county also put in place a travel ban because of the dangerous road conditions.

“A Travel/Driving Ban is in effect,” county officials said. “Unless you are an emergency responder/personnel, there is NO reason you to be out driving. It is dangerous!”

Those hoping to catch a flight for the holidays are also in for bad news. At Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, airline officials shut down several runways as conditions canceled and delayed thousands of flights.

All Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights into and out of Portland and Seattle have also been grounded.