Insane Number of Lightning Strikes to Hit US in 2022 Revealed

An annual lightning report is reflecting that the US saw an insane number of lightning strikes in 2022. According to the report, the US experienced a total of 200 million recorded lightning events in 2022.

Additionally, these reports reflecting on instances of the electric weather phenomenon over the year note that 200,000 of these strikes came as a result of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Volcano eruption in Oceania in January of last year.

Experts note that this massive eruption spanned over a few days in mid-January and created around 200,000 lightning events. This, experts note, is “an unprecedented amount for such a short-period eruption.”

The Lonestar State Ranks Top Of The Lightning Strike List

Texas is ranking top on the list for the state with the most lightning strikes recorded in the 12 months. This is not the first time the Lonestar State has made it to the top of the list. According to reports, Texas saw a jaw-dropping 27.7 million lightning strikes throughout 2022. However, experts are quick to note that the sheer size of the state is likely playing a hand in Texas landing high on the list. And, the state has seen a big drop in lightning strikes compared to 2021 when 41 million strikes were recorded.

The midwest areas of the country have been seeing below-average lighting strike events over the last few years. This comes as drought conditions continue to affect the areas. A lack of thunderstorms is credited as being a main factor in historically low water levels along the Mississippi River over the last year.

“Much of the Mississippi River basin saw below-average lightning as the drought worsened,” explains Chris Vagasky. Vagasky serves as a meteorologist and lightning expert at Vaisala Xweather.

“And the lowest water levels in decades on parts of the Mississippi River had significant impacts on agriculture and river transportation,” Vagasky adds.

Top Four States That Saw The Most Lightning Strikes Through 2022

Rounding out the recently released list top three spots for states that received the most lightning strikes in 2022 is Florida with 18.7 million strikes. Louisiana comes in next with 11.6 million strikes throughout the last year.

Oklahoma received the next highest number of lightning strikes with a reported 11.4 million in 2022 and Mississippi falls at fight place with nearly 10 million strikes over the last year.

Rounding out the bottom of the list is Washington D.C. which saw the fewest lightning strikes in 2022 with just over 7,200 reported events in 2022. Rhode Island is just above Mississippi with 10,916 recorded lightning strike events last year.

“Thunderstorms are life-threatening,” notes Vagasky of the weather phenomenon.

“Lightning can start wildfires, cause power outages, and damage infrastructure,” he continues. It is because of this, the expert notes that it’s important to record and monitor trends throughout the country.

“Monitoring lightning in real-time and analyzing long-term trends is essential for protecting life and property and understanding changes to our climate,” Vagasky explains.