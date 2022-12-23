Insane Video Shows Boiling Water Immediately Turn Into Snow in -13 Degree Temperatures Near Denver: WATCH

It’s frosty out there, folks. So frosty that in some parts of the U.S., including Denver, boiling water will turn to snow the second it hits the air.

The Twitter account ETrainSquid proved that fact with a video this morning that was filmed just outside of the city, where the temperature was -13 degrees at the time of writing.

-13 Degrees here just south of Denver, cold enough to freeze (vaporize) boiling water when it comes in contact with the Air. #cowx #cold #Elliott #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/KgD2ZOAgQW — ETrainSquid (@baugh_elliot) December 22, 2022

The clip shows a pot of water rapidly boiling on a stove. A person then takes it off a quickly walks outside while the liquid is still scorching. As soon as the air hits the pot, massive amounts of steam begin to swirl, and then the person tosses the water in the air.

As soon as the liquid leaves the pot, it transforms into white snow and slowly drifts to the ground.

Today’s Weather in Denver is Ideal For the Boiling Water Trick

If any of you are suffering through the current arctic blast and want to try this at home, be sure the air temperature is -10 or colder. The absolute ideal temp is -30, according to ScienceNotes. If it’s any warmer outside, you risk burning yourself.

The water needs to be as close to boiling as possible, too. Once you remove it from the heat, it will obviously begin to cool, so the quicker you can get outside, the better.

The reason boiling water and bitterly frigid air create fast flurries is that the liquid vapor pressure is the same as atmospheric pressure when it reaches the boiling point.

When the water leaves the pan, its surface area grows. That allows it to freeze into snow crystals instead of icicles. The liquid also flash heats the area around it, which allows the air to hold more water vapor and causes the air mass to expand. When that happens, it absorbs energy and turns the vapor into more crystals.

If the outside temperature isn’t ideal, but still incredibly cold, you’ll get a mix of ice, snow, and water. And if the water isn’t hot enough, you’ll just create some falling ice bits. Cold water can’t create the vapor pressure needed to change out of its liquid form.

The winter storms moving through the country are bringing plenty of states cold enough weather to try this trick, too. Meteorologists say that this will be the coldest Christmas in decades for much of the country.

Today, Minneapolis residents woke up to a painful 39 below zero, and Chicago felt 37 below. And Christmas morning won’t be much better with wind chills staying in the negatives throughout the entire day.