Insane Video Shows Major Flooding, Dangerous Winds Amid Intense Blizzard in Buffalo: WATCH

The last couple of days has been intense for much of the United States. But this blizzard in Buffalo yesterday might take the cake. Winter weather came in and slammed the US in many states. Snow and ice cover the ground in what feels like most of the country.

You hear about how cold it is, and you see how much snow falls, but you really don’t get it unless you’re out in it. Thankfully, most of us don’t have to sit outside and bear the weather conditions. That’s what storm chasers are for!

There are few in the business like Reed Timmer. The “extreme meteorologist” was out in Buffalo taking in the blizzard conditions. You don’t think about flooding in blizzards, but that’s what this video shows clear as day. It’s terrifying and fascinating.

BIG-TIME SEICHE storm surge flooding at Buffalo Naval Park with winds over 60 mph. Dangerous #blizzard conditions pic.twitter.com/SnZZDQrRHI — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 23, 2022

For those wondering what a seiche is, it is a change in the water level or an enclosed body of water. When atmospheric pressure changes drastically, it produces results like what you see in the video above. It looks like an icy hurricane is about to start at any moment.

The cold is here to stay for a while, too. Folks are experiencing record temperatures for Christmas Eve after all of the snow and ice that came down.

Blizzard in Buffalo, Record Low Temps Elsewhere

While Buffalo was hit hard with a blizzard, they didn’t get the same frigid cold that other cities are experiencing. Down in Pittsburgh, folks are going to deal with single-digit weather on Christmas Eve. It will be a historic low for the city on this day and for many others around the country.

Those sub-zero temperatures are no joke. They can cause problems at home and on the road. The cold goes all the way down into the deep south as well. When many Floridians woke up on Saturday, the temps were below double digits. Tallahassee was at 7 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wherever you are in the United States, it is probably cold, snow-covered, or a combination of the two. This storm brought a white Christmas but it also made it tough for travelers to get where they need to go. Let’s hope folks are able to enjoy the holidays despite the ugly weather outside.