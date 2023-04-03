Little Rock Man Rides Out Crazy Tornado In His Work Van: VIDEO

As tornados continue to sweep through the American south and Midwest, the number of people that have been killed by storm systems continues to grow. Tragically, 5 people were killed in Arkansas tonight. BBC has the news.

One woman in the badly hit town of Wynne said her family “prayed and said goodbye to each other” as a tornado hit, “because we thought we were dead”. Ashley Macmillan said she, her husband, and their children huddled with their dogs in the bathroom. A falling tree seriously damaged their home, but they were unhurt.

Local School Undamaged By Tornado

There is some good news to emerge out of this story though. A local school building was torn about, the building had been cleared of employees and students ahead of time. “We got out at 1:30, which was such a God blessing from our superintendent because otherwise kids would have been on buses and teachers would have still been here. And so that would have been even more devastating,” said the school superintendent.

Arkansas Man Rides Out Storm In Work Van

One of the wildest videos from this recent storm shows a 24-year-old Little Rock man riding out the storm in his work van. He recorded the incident on his dashcam and cell phone. THV11 shared the shocking footage. Debris from the tornado goes swirling past his vehicle. Uprooted trees come crashing down as the tornado passes overtop of his location.

Immediately following the scary situation, he continued rolling the camera as he filmed the fallout from the storm. He seemed to be remarkably composed for having just had such a close call with a potentially deadly force of nature. Although he did admit that the impact of the storm did have him feeling a bit shell-shocked. He also called it the scariest moment of his life. “Yeah, 100% I did think I was going to die,” Coombes said. “Once I saw the winds pick up the way they did, the first thing that made me bring out my phone was the clouds in front of me were actually picking up some debris. So I saw a little chunks of wood roofing that were being flung around in front of me. So I knew at that point, it had to be nearby,” he said.

The van he was driving did suffer some damage though. A branch indented the side, one tail light was torn off and it was covered in debris. Considering that the tornado was rated a high-end EF3, with winds as high as 165 mph. A little damage to his ride is a small price to pay considering how incredible it is that he even survived the wreckage from such a powerful force of nature.”