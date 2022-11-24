Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Weather: What’s the Forecast?

Did you know the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has floated through the streets of New York City since 1924? This year marks the 98th anniversary of the iconic holiday celebration. And though the floats, dancers, and musical performers are major factors for an enjoyable Thanksgiving morning, the real deciding factor is the weather.

One year, the Big Apple plunged to 17 degrees, Parade-goers bundled from head to toe against the frigid fall air. Then there was the infamous 1997 parade, during which the winds reached speeds exceeding 40 mph, making it impossible to control the floats. Police on the scene had no choice but to stab and stomp on Barney to prevent the big purple dinosaur from wreaking havoc on the city.

But don’t worry. This year, Parade-goers (and watchers from home) won’t be forced to huddle together for warmth or watch an inflatable Barney meet his demise. The weather couldn’t be better!

The Weather to Expect for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022

Today, the Tom Turkey and the rest of the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats will make their way down the streets of NYC under sunny skies. There might be a light breeze now and then, but winds are only expected to reach 5 mph. And best of all, the temperature will hover in the low 40s and 50s. It’s cold enough for hot chocolate but not so cold that you need a floor-length parka to stay warm!

In the words of Meteorologist Dave Dombek, the weather for the parade will be a 9.5 out of 10. “No weather concerns whatsoever,” he explained to Accuweather.

“For spectators watching the parade, make sure you have sunglasses on. Especially if you are faced into the sun,” Dombek added. Those in the shade should dress slightly warmer. The lack of sun will make the temperature feel closer to 30 degrees.

The warmest New York City Thanksgiving on record was in 1941. That year, Parade-goers arrived in shorts and t-shirts to match the 72-degree weather. The rainiest was in 2006 when the floats were buffeted by almost 2 inches of rain.