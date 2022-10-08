Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Oregon, Was Felt in Washington

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it.

According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.

Washington Emergency Management Division’s Twitter account shared information about the quake.

“This was big enough to be felt by folks, including if you were in SW Washington. If you did feel it, help scientists out and report it here https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw61886506/tellus,” they wrote.

This was big enough to be felt by folks, including if you were in SW Washington. If you did feel it, help scientists out and report it here https://t.co/ackNHLIzTT https://t.co/iTlrQwG4nn — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) October 7, 2022

Additionally, USGS ShakeAlert shared protective actions to use in an earthquake.

“At M 4.4, the earthquake was just below the threshold for cell phone alerts to be delivered. As you can see in the graphic below, these will be delivered at M 4.5 and larger. We know many of you felt shaking and we hope you took a protective action like Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” they said.

Yellowstone National Park Hit With Over 500 Earthquakes in a Month

Yellowstone National Park is no stranger to earthquakes. In fact, in the month of September, the park was hit with 510 earthquakes. Yes, in a single month.

According to USGS, an earthquake “swarm” began in the area in July. However, all of the September earthquakes at the park were smaller, clocking in at about a 3.9 at the largest.

Mike Poland, research physicist at the USGS and Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, shared that while many earthquakes in a month are not typical, swarms of earthquakes are fairly common.

“There have been plenty of months where we’ve seen 800-1000 quakes,” Poland said. “For example, in July 2021, there was a swarm of over 800 quakes beneath Yellowstone Lake over the course of 10 days.”

Back in June, Yellowstone National Park was hit with intense floods. Because of this, many of the roads in the park were damaged. The park had initially planned to have the roads opened by mid-October, and while one road is still set to make this date, the rest have been pushed back.

The park released a statement via press release about the updated timeline for reopening the roads.

” Yellowstone National Park in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration has determined that the Old Gardiner Road (a limited-access road between Gardiner, Montana and Mammoth Hot Springs) will open to regular traffic no later than Nov. 1, 2022,” they wrote.

“We have set incredibly aggressive time frames for these repairs and our contractors have worked at lightning speed to get this road safely reopened,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “It’s essential that we do not cut corners and we ensure the road meets required safety standards prior to opening. It’s also essential that we finish the job correctly, so we avoid any problems going into next year.”