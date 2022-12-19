Major Winter Storms Threaten To Disrupt Christmas Travel

One of the busiest travel weekends of the year could be a little more hectic than usual this year. Major winter storms are threatening to disrupt upcoming travel across much of the U.S. That’s good news for anyone dreaming of a snowy white Christmas. Probably bad news for folks hoping not to spend the holidays stuck in an airport or sitting in traffic.

Reuters is reporting that forecasters are expecting a winter storm to bring frigid conditions across much of the country this week. Snowfall is expected to cause travel delays into the weekend.

Major Blizzard Set To Disrupt Weekend Travel Plans

A major blizzard is expected to hit the Midwest and Great Lakes region as early as Thursday of this week. Cold air rippling east from there could cause a rapid temperature drop across the map. That in turn could cause flash freezes.

Greg Carbin, chief of forecast operations with the National Weather Service, shared his thoughts on the upcoming winter storm. “It does not look like a good day to be traveling across the Midwest on Friday,” he said. “It’ll definitely be feeling like winter almost from coast to coast.”

Snow Is Coming, And Temperatures Will Be Dropping Fast

If forecasts are correct, the Chicago and St. Louis areas could suffer winter storm-related disruptions to roads and airports beginning on Thursday. CBS Chicago recently shared a video advisory urging travelers double check with their airline and plan ahead before heading out for the airport. According to the report, Southwest Airlines is already offering customers the opportunity to rebook their flights in some instances because of impending snowstorms. American Airlines will be offering the same deal.

As temperatures fall precipitously around the nation, the heaviest winter storms will hit the rest of the Midwest. Snowfall throughout much of Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan could potentially exceed 12 inches.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to roll through Southern states on Thursday. After that, temperatures are expected to fall fast. Wind chill along the typically temperate Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida, could dip down below 30 degrees.

The National Weather Service is also calling for absolutely freezing cold temperatures to hit much of Washington State and the Northern Great Plains, including Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas. Other reports indicate that high winds could also be an issue, with possible tree damage and power outages expected throughout the Great Plains, Midwest, and Eastern U.S.

Bad Weather Already Delayed Thanksgiving Travel

If the projected winter storm does indeed hit and cause headaches for Christmas travelers, it will be the second major holiday in a row that travel was disrupted by the elements. During the peak of Thanksgiving travel this year, severe weather caused the delay of more than 2,500 flights. It also caused the cancellation of more than 6o other flights. Here’s to hoping the travel disruptions this Christmas are nowhere near that bad.