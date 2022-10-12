maryland-hit-by-earthquake-near-baltimore

In an unusual turn of events, several areas surrounding Baltimore, Maryland experienced trembling of their own Tuesday night after a small earthquake struck the region.

According to NBC Washington, the small earthquake that shook Carroll County, Maryland reached just a 2.0 on the Richter Scale. The outlet reports shaking from the small quake was felt near Olney, Germantown, and as far away as Silver Spring.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) states that the earthquake struck Maryland around 10:49 p.m. EST near Sykesville. Sykesville, located in central Maryland, is 20 miles west of Baltimore and 40 miles north of Washington D.C.

The USGS’s earthquake tracking equipment wasn’t the only one to feel the unusual trembling near Sykesville, Maryland. By 5:30 a.m. the following morning, more than 100 state residents had reported tremors from the earthquake to the USGS. Callers used the USGC’s Did You Feel It? tool to do so. In addition, Howard County Police Department said multiple people called after the quake struck, many reporting a loud boom. The police department later confirmed the noise was earthquake-related.

On Wednesday, the day after the small earthquake struck Maryland, authorities reported zero damages or injuries.

Asteroid That Wiped Out the Dinosaurs Resulted in Continuous Months-Long ‘Mega Earthquake’

Fortunately for Marylanders, Tuesday night’s 2.0 earthquake was nothing to write home about, aside from potentially scaring some Sykesville residents out of their sleep. However, eons ago, when the dinosaurs faced extinction, a mega-earthquake rattled our planet for months.

Scientists established long ago that the dinosaurs were, likely, wiped out after a massive asteroid, one estimated to be miles wide, struck the earth. The asteroid, however, while initially responsible for the creatures’ demise, ignited a chain reaction of natural disasters. And all of these would eventually contribute to the dinosaurs’ extinction.

Crashing into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula—leaving in its wake a 62-mile wide crater—the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs sent a mile-high tsunami rippling around the planet, sinking most coastal regions and “[eroding] sediments in ocean basins halfway around the globe.” However, the asteroid also resulted in a months-long mega earthquake.

Scientists have found that the prehistoric asteroid unleashed 50,000 times the energy that was emitted during the 2004 Sumatra earthquake. The Sumatra earthquake achieved a devastating 9.1 on the Richter Scale and resulted in the deaths of more than 200,000 people.

The tsunami that resulted from the asteroid’s impact was equally devastating. Scientists state the tsunami that followed the asteroid’s impact also far outranked the devastation left in the wake of the Sumatra disaster. They stated that the tsunami—which shot water three miles high into the atmosphere before sending mile-high waves rippling across the planet—was 30,000 times stronger than what took place in 2004. Within 48 hours of the asteroid’s impact, the tsunami had reached nearly every coastal region of the planet.