Massive Storm Across California Leaves 15 Million Under Weather Alert

Last month, New York was slammed by a deadly winter storm. The blizzard left dozens across the state, as well as the country, dead. Now, a week later, California is facing similar storm issues. On Saturday, a massive storm swept the state and others, leaving 15 million people under a severe weather alert.

CNN reports that by Sunday morning, more than 15 million Americans from CA to Wisconsin were under winter weather alerts. The alerts were preceded by a Pacific storm system that brought record-setting rainfall and severe flooding to the West Coast. Now, the storm system is pushing eastward.

The news outlet reports that the devastating storm conditions were the result of a powerful atmospheric river event to impact California. These events occur in a long, narrow region in the atmosphere that carries moisture thousands of miles. Experts compare it to a “fire hose in the sky.”

Further, while CA saw extremely heavy rainfall, forecasters expect the atmospheric river to dump as much as a foot of snow across the Sierra Nevadas. Parts of the Rockies may see even more snow. Some places could be impacted with two feet of accumulation by late Monday.

Nevertheless, at the moment, conditions are most severe in multiple cities across CA.

Some California Residents Forced to Evacuate Amid New Year’s Eve Storm

Back in the Golden State, the situation remains dire. Flooding and mass rainfall were just one consequence of a number of severe weather conditions to impact CA residents. By early Sunday, the storm’s high winds killed power to approximately 300,000 homes and businesses spanning parts of California and Nevada.

In addition, the outlet states some residents located in Northern CA were forced out of their homes on New Year’s Eve as flooded streets became a major risk, and officials issued evacuation orders and warnings. In Wilton, about 20 miles from Sacramento, officials demanded residents leave the area. They warned that water could begin to spill into roadways and that major flooding could cut off road access leading out of the area. Two hours later, those still in the area were told to shelter in place as roads were officially “impassable.”

Flooding in urban streets, however, was expedited as handfuls of CA rivers began to overflow. The National Weather Service in Sacramento states several of the impacted waterways included the Consumnes and Mokelumne Rivers. The Mormon Slough also flooded.

Officials also said that the California storm created more road closures than they could count. The NWS issued a statement about the road closures at one point on New Year’s Eve that read, “Flooding impacts continue to escalate as this rain continues with too many road closures to count at this point.”

California Officials from Amador County Sheriff’s Office began calling the storm “Stormageddon” on New Year’s Eve. First responders from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District performed water rescues and freed drivers from stranded vehicles.

With heavily populated regions of CA accumulating more than 4 to 5 inches of rain, forecasters expect Stormageddon to head southward. The storm should hit southern California with winds between 30 and 50 miles per hour.