Mississippi Tornado Death Toll Released

Initial estimates of the Mississippi tornado disaster fatalities have dropped, according to Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) data.

Into the evening of Saturday, March 25, MEMA officials reported the death toll had risen to 25. Rolling Fork, Mississippi suffered catastrophic damage and was the hardest-hit area of the Friday night storm.

MEMA’s highest report maintained 25 deaths. But a Monday update drops the number of deaths to 21, local WLBT confirms. The agency’s update lists confirmation of deaths in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties.

Mississippi Tornado Deaths:

Carroll County: 3 fatalities

Humphreys County: 3 fatalities

Monroe County: 2 fatalities

Sharkey County: 13 fatalities

In total, seven counties would see destruction from the storm. 1,621 homes have been reported damaged in the days since the tornado outbreak.

In addition, MEMA’s preliminary findings categorize the Rolling Fork and Silver City, Mississippi tornado at an EF-4 rating. This classification includes top wind gusts of 166 to 200 mph. Only F5 categories are higher, with winds of around 261 mph.

MEMA has several safety guidelines in effect in the aftermath. Residents are encouraged to boil water, avoid downed power lines, work in tandem on chainsaws, and to position generators away from structures.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) would also issue a state of emergency for the area. Federal designation would follow from President Biden, who sent FEMA aid to the area.

Statement from President Biden

On Saturday, Biden issued a statement addressing the tragic loss and damage:

“Jill and I are praying for those who have lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and for those whose loved ones are missing,” he began. “The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow Americans are not only grieving for family and friends, they’ve lost their homes and businesses.”

“We will do everything we can to help. We will be there as long as it takes, we will work together to deliver the support you need to recover,” the president continued.

Currently, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is coordinating multiple resources to help locals. This includes 64,000 bottles of water, 1,848 tarps, 576 meals, potable water tankers, portable restrooms, hand washing stations, batteries, bank chargers, and fuel for critical infrastructure generators, WLBT reports.

How You Can Help Mississippi Tornado Survivors with Immediacy

To help the survivors of the Mississippi tornado disaster immediately, news anchor Tiffany Alaniz says “@ConvoyofHope and @OpBBQRelief are both ALWAYS amongst the first to arrive and start handing out food and aid. I watched them in action following Joplin tornado giving victims most basic items/warm meals & they have many times since.”

Outsider sends our sincerest condolences to survivors of the storm’s victims and those working to rebuild.