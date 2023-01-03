Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department

Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”

Prior to the post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department reports that the National Weather Service in Memphis issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northeastern Dunklin County, where the city is located. The storm had been moving northeast at 40 mph and had 60 mph wind gusts.

Meanwhile, KFVS 12 reported that evacuations took place in both Piggott and Paragould, Arkansas, which is just south of Campbell, Missouri. Piggott High School was opened to the public for safety as well as Piggot Fire Department and the Emmanuel Baptist Church. In Paragould, the city’s firefighters were forced to use boats in order to assist and rescue people from flooded homes and buildings.

Along with Missouri, Other Southern States Are At Risk of Tornados and Flooding As A Winter Storm Comes Through

CNN reported that the storm that turned deadly in California was threatening powerful tornadoes and heavy flooding in Missouri as well as other southern states. The storm may also have the potential of producing heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the Midwest.

The media outlet further reports that around seven million people were under food alerts across the Mississippi River Valley as the storm headed east. This was the same storm that heavy rain throughout California. Flood watches went into effect for the Texas-Louisiana border along the Mississippi River Valley into southern Indiana and Illinois. The estimated totals were from 1 to 3 inches. However, isolated areas could see as high as 5 inches.

Meanwhile, there was a moderate risk for excessive rainfall, which was a level 3 of 4. It remained across the lower Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys. The rainfall rates potentially could have reached 1 to 2 inches per hour and the areas could see 2 to 4 inches by Tuesday morning.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers some key advice on how residents and visitors within the state may handle extensive flooding.

MDOT further reports that everyone should be cautious when driving or walking in flood-susceptible areas. This is due to six inches of moving water knocking people off their feet. Two feet of floodwater may also cause cars to flood. The department further notes that water moving at two miles per hour is capable of sweeping a vehicle off of a road or even a bridge.