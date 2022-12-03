Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado

Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.

“It’s absolutely looking like a small community has been wiped off the map,” Thornton stated Wednesday morning. “It’s really devastating to think about when you look across the field. You know that there were homes there the day before on your way to work, and when you’re leaving work (Wednesday morning), they’re not going to be there.”

Nighttime tornadoes are a hazard in the area during autumn, which is known as the second severe weather season. Tornadoes can cause extensive damage at any time of day. However, those that occur after dark are more likely to be deadly. This is because they are harder to see and people may be asleep and unaware of the danger.

Twisters like the Alabama tornado hit in other southern states

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes have caused more injuries as they moved through the South starting Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday evening, an EF-3 tornado hit Caldwell Parish in Louisiana. It injured four people seriously and killed several animals, as reported by photojournalist Michael Beard with Live Storms Media. A damage survey conducted by the National Weather Service office in Shreveport later confirmed the devastation.

Jack McKeithen, chief deputy at the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s office weighed in on the damage. “The livestock behind his home was destroyed,” McKeithen, said of a house devastated by the tornado. “He’s lost everything and doesn’t know what’s going to happen and what he’s going to do. He’s just thankful he wasn’t hurt seriously.”

At least 40 tornadoes have been reported across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia as a result of the severe weather outbreak. The NWS will conduct damage surveys in the coming days to determine how many tornados touched down during the event.

According to the National Weather Service, two of the strongest tornadoes thus far have been an EF-3 twister with 140 mph winds in Caldwell Parish, Louisiana, and another EF-3 tornado that tracked from Greene County, Mississippi into Washington County, Alabama.

The winds in that tornado were estimated to be 140 mph, and it caused destruction as its path cut through heavily forested areas. This was before the twister arrived at a high school in Fruitdale, Alabama between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. CST Wednesday morning, leaving behind significant damage.