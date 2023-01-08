Multiple California State Parks Remain Closed Amid Destructive Storms

California was pummeled recently by some massively destructive storms. Now, California parks officials are closing area national parks as well as state parks after the inclement weather left damage in its wake.

California Parks Officials Close As Many As 46 State Parks, 49 Remain Partially Closed

As of Saturday morning, California parks officials have completely closed 46 of the state’s popular parks while 49 are now partially closed. Among these spots are popular Bay Area locations such as Portola Redwoods State Park, Butano State Park, Pescadero State Beach, Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Samuel P. Taylor State Park, Angel Island State Park, and Tomales Bay State Park.

“State Parks would like to thank the public for their patience,” notes a statement for the California State Parks officials. The experts add that they will be continuing to evaluate the “impacts of the winter storm” as time goes by.

“Our goal is to reopen the parks as soon as it is safe to do so,” the statement continues. “For the public and employees.”

Officials Are Planning To Do A “Full Assessment” On The Storm Damage

Parks officials say that they plan on making a full assessment of the storm’s impact as soon as possible. However, the closures list continues to change each day.

Northern areas of the state are still assessing the extent of the damage and the Redwoods National parks, as well as the area’s state parks, continue to face evaluations. The goal, officials note, is to reopen the closed areas as early as next week.

“The southern end of our park got hit hard,” notes park guide Mike Poole. “We are just clearing up the debris the best that we can.”

Poole adds that there are trees down everywhere in the area. However, just how many trees – and what type of trees remains unknown at this time.

Torrential Rains And High Winds Pummeled Some Popular Tourist Areas

Many areas of the state faced major torrential rains over the last week. These downpours led to intense flooding concerns as well as dangerous landslides. Many of the state’s forests and parks faced the brunt of the bad weather. This, of course, led officials to issue warnings for sightseers hoping to visit areas that are still open over the last few days.

According to Poole, warnings were issued for tourists hoping to spend some time in the Redwoods area. A statement was released by the park officials noting that this “is not the best time to visit Redwood National and State Parks.”