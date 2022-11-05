Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023

Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.

Janice Stillman, the editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, summed up what these winter extremes might look like for different populations of Americans.

“Depending on where you live,” she said, “this will be the best of winters or memorable for all the wrong reasons. One half of the country will deal with bone-chilling cold and loads of snow, while the other half may feel like winter never really arrives.”

What Extremes to Expect Ahead of Winter 2022

The United States’ most popular almanac believes that the majority of the U.S. will experience a colder-than-normal winter. Similarly, the almanac also expects next summer to trend in the same fashion, leaning warmer than usual.

Generally speaking, most of the Western U.S. should expect a relatively “Wet & Mild” winter. These areas should essentially see mostly rain, with temperatures potentially reaching multiple degrees above normal.

Regions expected to see milder temperatures include eastern Maine, the Rockies to the West Coast, Alaska, and Hawaii. Increased precipitation will likely drench areas spanning from Maine through southeastern Virginia, as well as Florida, and the Lower Great Lakes into Missouri.

The rest of the country, however, should expect a pretty harsh winter.

Forecasters for The Old Farmer’s Almanac predict a “shivery & snowy” winter for the Midwest and the entire East Coast. Moreover, the eastern half of the nation should expect temperatures to plummet, potentially resulting in record-breaking cold for much of the winter season. Frigid temperatures are expected to reach as far as the Deep South and Texas. Below are the specifics:

Colder than normal temperatures should span much of the region between the East Coast and Rockies.

Above-average snowfall is expected for several regions across the country:

Central New England through northern North Carolina

The Lower Great Lakes through the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and the Southern Plains

The Northern Plains to Eastern Washington

High terrain across the southern Rockies and California

Areas throughout the Eastern U.S. that typically experience snowfall should expect increased accumulation totals due to freezing temperatures.

Early Snowfall Causes Major Pile-Up in Colorado

Though we’ve just officially entered the fall season, Denver, Colorado has already seen its first official snowfall of the year. On Friday morning, areas across the CO city saw anywhere between two and four inches of snow, making for dicey travel conditions. One Denver highway became so slick that it caused a massive 100-car pile-up.

Fortunately, authorities said injuries were minor and first responders didn’t record any deaths. Officials spent the morning working to get still-abled vehicles out of the wreck to make room on the roadway.