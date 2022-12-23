Over 200 Million Americans Under Weather Advisory as Winter Storm Batters the U.S.

More than half of all U.S. residents, or 200 million Americans, are currently under a weather warning or advisory as the “once in a generation” winter storm has hit nearly every state in the country.

According to meteorologists, on Friday, more than a third of the U.S. received a brutal blast of wintry conditions. In addition, it has no plans of slowing down. Reports from the National Weather Service revealed that the intense “life-threatening” conditions will continue into the holiday weekend.

In addition, according to FlightAware, airlines have canceled over 2,000 flights. This has only contributed to more chaos at airports as people desperately try to make it home in time for the Christmas holiday. As for power outages, nearly half a million people were without electricity as of Friday morning.

The monster squall seemed to have no bounds as it extended to Canada, and down to the Texas-Mexico border.

Ahead of the storm, President Joe Biden warned Americans that the incoming weather was “serious stuff.” “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid,” he said on Thursday after federal officials briefed him on what was to come.

U.S. winter storm reaches ‘bomb cyclone’ status as it rapidly strengthens

In addition, as of Friday, the storm has reached “bomb cyclone” status. The term means that the storm has strengthened extremely quickly. The phenomenon occurs when the air near the surface rises rapidly into the Earth’s atmosphere. This results in an instant drop in barometric pressure.

The term was coined after meteorologists who likened the sudden drop in pressure to a bomb going off. Moreover, forecasters are expecting the bomb cyclone to focus its strength near the Great Lakes.

Sadly, the homeless population isn’t immune to the frigid conditions. Many vagrants sought refuge in America’s homeless shelters, with some tragically closing their doors as they reached maximum capacity on Thursday.

In addition, in Portland, Oregon, officials opened four emergency shelters in the city. In the downtown area, resident Steven Venus attempted to board a light-rail train to get respite from the cold after spending the night on the sidewalk in numbing, sub-zero temperatures. “My toes were freezing off,” he admitted.

Across the country in Buffalo, New York forecasters predicted a massive dump of heavy lake-effect snow. In addition, wind gusts as high as 65 mph, long-lasting power outages, and all-over whiteouts have caused many meteorologists to call this a “once-in-a-generation storm.”

As aforementioned, over one million people were without power as powerful wreaked havoc on the country. As of 10 a.m. ET.

The outages were affecting 1,074,899 U.S. customers as of about 10 a.m. ET, according to poweroutage.us. Those most affected included residents in North Carolina, with more than 120,000 customers without electricity; Connecticut, with more than 104,000 outages; and Texas, with more than 82,000 outages.