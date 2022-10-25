Over 1 Foot of Snow Falls in the Rockies During Season’s First Widespread Snowstorm

Over the weekend, more than a foot of snow fell in the Rockies as the area braced for its first winter storm of the season.

Fox Weather reports that the storm in the Rockies brought severe weather to the northern Plains. It continues to make its way across the region and bring strong, damaging wins with it.

Fox Weather Meteorologist Jane Minor reveals more details about the Rockies snowstorm. “We’re going to be tracking a bit of a sloppy mess not only throughout the day today but also through the day tomorrow. While we’ve been tracking the severe weather threat that will emerge in the southern Plains, the northern Plains are going to have to deal with a bit of a weather whiplash themselves.”

Minar further explained that winds were expected to become quite strong as the wintry system pushed through on Monday. Gusts between 25 and 30mph were reported in eastern North Dakota and South Dakota. “Across the northern Plains, we still have some of the colder air to watch very closely.”

The National Weather Service also issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in anticipation of some snow and sleet. The agency previously reported on the snowstorm in the Rockies. “The stretch of unusually warm and dry October conditions will come to an abrupt end today as a potent cold front brings wind, rain, significant mountain snow, and much colder temperatures with a hard freeze.”

The Next Big Snowfall in the Rockies is Predicted For November 1st

Accordion to snow-forecast.com, the Rockies will end up with more snow on Tuesday (November 1st). It’s predicted that 14 inches will fall.

Reporting on the Rockies’ weather forecast for the next three days, the website predicts, “The snow forecast for Rocky Mountain is: Mostly dry. Freeze-thaw conditions (max 3°C on Thu morning, min -7°C on Tue night). Winds decreasing (near gales from the WNW on Tue morning, moderate winds from the W by Wed morning).”

Four to six days out will see mostly dry conditions. “Freeze-thaw conditions (max 5°C on Sun afternoon, min -2°C on Sat night). Winds increasing (moderate winds from the W on Fri afternoon, near gales from the W by Sun night).”

Along with the snowy weather, the Rocky Mountain National Park has closed its Trail Ridge Road for the season. Snow Brains reports that the road is not designed to be an all-season road. This is due to the fact that the road is 11 miles about 11,500 feet with very few guard rails and no shoulders. The road is closed at Many Parks Curve on the east and Colorado River Trailhead on the west.

Trail Ridge is expected to reopen on May 27th. Its season closure comes just weeks after Old Fans River Road closed for the season to vehicles. However, Old Fall River Road does remain open to bicycles and leashed pets through November 30th.