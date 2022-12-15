Photos Show Significant Destruction After Strong Storms, Tornadoes Rip Through Texas and Louisiana

A winter storm is making its way across the country this week as we prepare to head into the weekend. However, states including Texas and Louisiana received the brunt of severe weather early in the week, with tornadoes leveling homes and causing two confirmed fatalities. Now, cleanup and recovery efforts ensue. In the meantime, photos and video footage have begun to emerge online, showing the destruction left behind days before Christmas.

Tyler Englander, a reporter for knoe.com, shared footage of bulldozers and other utility vehicles sifting through the wreckage left behind by tornadoes in Farmerville, LA.

This is the scene tonight in Farmerville. Several homes were destroyed, dozens were injured, and countless lives were forever changed. I'll be live on the scene throughout the morning on @KNOE8. @NWSShreveport pic.twitter.com/aiWijwDjlv — Tyler Englander (@TylerEnglander) December 14, 2022

Documenting the wreckage in the LA town, Englander wrote Tuesday night, “This is the scene tonight in Farmerville. Several homes were destroyed, dozens were injured, and countless lives were forever changed.”

Newsweek reports that in Farmerville alone, nearly two dozen people suffered injuries in the wake of the tornadoes. A handful of those injured were left in critical condition.

A photojournalist out of Fort Worth, TX, Michael Beard, shared several photos on social media showing the wreckage as well. One photo shows a home with a portion of its roof ripped off. Another captures a semi-truck flipped on its side with its contents strewn across the road. Beard wrote, “Major damage in Decatur, TX.”

The tornadoes that touched down across the Southern states Tuesday night into Wednesday occurred simultaneously as blizzard conditions blanketed multiple regions. States impacted by blizzard conditions include Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. The wintery weather is set to move eastward through the weekend, affecting both north-central and northeastern states.

Lousiana Tornadoes Claim Lives of Mother and Son

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, weather experts confirmed five tornadoes touched down in TX. However, reports of as many as 12 came in. Sadly, the tornadoes that touched down in the Pecan farms area of Keithville, LA claimed the lives of a mother and son. The storm seemingly ripped their bodies from their home, which was also leveled amid the storm.

The outlet reports a tornado that ripped through Caddo Parish, LA on Tuesday resulted in the death of a 30-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son. Authorities began searching for the pair after the boy’s father reported them missing. The news outlet states that the little boy’s body was found more than half a mile away from his home in a wooded area. Authorities later found the mother’s body buried under debris a street over from the family’s demolished home.

Detective Cade Nolan, working the scenes of destruction approximately 90 miles away from where the LA residents had died, said the tornadoes which struck the state and TX this week resulted in unimaginable destruction. He stated that this storm left behind the “most damage I’ve ever seen in 17 years in this (Union) parish.”