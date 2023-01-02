Powerful New Year’s Eve Storm Causes Flooding, Evacuation Orders in California

California residents ushered in 2023 with heavy rainfall, major flooding, evacuations, and power outages in some areas. In Northern California, officials ordered residents to evacuate after an intense storm brought torrential downpours and massive snowfall.

Even after the storm passed, severe flooding hit about 20 miles south of Sacramento. There, river water levels rose swiftly, gushing over onto roads and causing significant damage to cars. As a result, emergency officials had to rescue drivers as people became trapped in their vehicles.

Later on New Year’s Day, authorities in Sacramento County issued an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant near Interstate 5. There, residents faced dangerous flooding that was quickly moving into the area. In Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond communities, residents were urged to leave before rising floodwaters restricted more roads, thus becoming impossible to get out of the area.

“It is expected that the flooding from the Cosumnes River and the Mokelumne River is moving southwest toward I-5 and could reach these areas in the middle of the night,” the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services tweeted on Sunday.

According to news outlets, authorities have found one person deceased inside a vehicle on a flooded road southeast of Sacramento. At the time, a local helicopter with the fire department saw a car submerged on a highway road. They also discovered that a 72-year-old man died after being struck by a fallen tree at a Santa Cruz park.

Two people dead, dozens of rescues performed following disastrodous flooding in California

Authorities also rescued dozens of drivers on New Year’s Eve near Lake Tahoe. There, vehicles struggled to drive during a snowstorm. On Sunday, the affected road, Interstate 90, reopened only to drivers with chains.

“The roads are extremely slick so let’s all work together and slow down so we can keep I-80 open,” the California Highway Patrol said via Twitter. In addition, over four feet of snow had fallen in the high Sierra Nevada.

People worked day and night in the state’s capital to clear fallen trees from roads and sidewalks. As of early Sunday, at least 17,000 people were still without power, down from more than 150,000 a day prior.

In addition, the National Weather Service lengthened the flash flood warning after a levee failed on the Cosumnes River in East Central Sacramento County. Now, meteorologists are calling for snow to fall across the Rockies, northern Plains, and eventually into parts of the Midwest on Monday.

Extensive snowfall of four to eight inches is forecast. However, people could see one to two feet of snow in mountainous areas.

Additionally, on Monday, regions in the south are at risk of severe storms, with extreme winds, tornadoes, and possible hail.