Pregnant Mom, Teen Among Four Killed in 46-Vehicle Pileup Caused by Ohio Winter Storm

A massive 46-car pile-up crash occurred in Ohio on Friday, leaving a pregnant mother and a teenager dead following a winter storm. On Sunday, state officials identified three of the deceased as 59-year-old Bernard M. Bloniarz, 19-year-old Emma L. Smith, and 37-year-old Julie E. Roth. At this time, officials have not yet identified the fourth victim.

Before, the devastating pile-up occurred on the Ohio Turnpike as the recent winter storm pummeled the country with plunging temperatures, harsh winds, and heavy snow.

At the time of the accident, Toldeo crews, nearly an hour away, were called in to help clean up.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” admitted a 30-year employee of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department said of the crash to WTOL. “One of the worst incidents I’ve ever responded to.”

Tragically, Roth, who was also pregnant at the time of the crash, did not survive the crash. After the heartbreaking incident, her brother-in-law, Chris Rother, created a GoFundMe campaign to support her family. Fortunately, her two other children survived but had serious injuries.

“The children have been moved to multiple hospitals in order to receive the support they need after being in the accident and having been stuck in the cold weather waiting to be rescued,” her brother-in-law wrote. By Monday evening, the GoFundMe had received over $55,000 in donations.

Winter storm Elliot batters the U.S., contributing to massive car crashes across the country

In addition, a college student also died in the crash. “It is hard for me to find the words to say that our sweet daughter, Emma Smith left this world on Friday, December 23,” her dad wrote in a social media post.

He added: “Details of her end-of-life service will be provided here soon. If anyone would like to share Emma stories that would be wonderful for my family.”

According to officials, the first of several car crashes in the Ohio area occurred around noon on Friday between State Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky and Erie Counties.

Officials later said the major pile-up began after a second crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. By the end of it, “approximately 50 vehicles [were] involved,” said OSHP Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

In addition to fatalities, several people suffered significant injuries. However, officials have not yet revealed how many people were injured.

Authorities also said at the time that motorists were dealing with “whiteout conditions” on the highways as intense wind and snow battered the area as people traveled for the recent Christmas holiday.

In addition to Ohio, the “once-in-a-generation” winter storm took lives in a dozen states all over the country.

The intense winter storm, which officials call “Elliot,” pounded the U.S. over the weekend, killing 60 people, with the death toll expected to rise.