president-biden-approves-emergency-relief-funding-for-new-york-after-blizzard

President Biden approved a request for federal emergency relief funding from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul after a massive blizzard hit the Buffalo area and left at least 27 dead and tens of thousands without power in blistering cold temperatures.

Hochul submitted her request on Monday. And Biden signed the declaration only a few hours later saying that residents needed immediate assistance.

“I would like to thank President Biden for signing the emergency declaration,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown shared in a statement. “I would also like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for the quick response and for her continued support with the recovery process. This has been a very difficult and dangerous storm. Our crews are continuing their work to clear the streets and to assist residents. I want to thank our community for their continued patience and cooperation as we work to get through this together.”

Hochul declared a state of emergency for the entire state ahead of the storm on Thursday (Dec. 22), and that remains in effect for the rest of this week. Along with the declaration, Hochul also deployed 220 National Guardsmen to Western New York.

As of Monday, Buffalo has been the worst-hit area with nearly four feet of snow and more on the way. The snow fell with hurricane-force winds and created whiteout conditions for 13 straight hours that kept EMS vehicles stranded on roadways.

The Buffalo New York Welcomes Federal Funding and Won’t See a Break in Deadly Conditions For Days

Warmer weather is forecasted for later this week. But between Monday and Tuesday, another 6 to 12 inches is expected to blanket the area, which means roads will be treacherous and possibly deadly for days.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the blizzard is “the worst storm probably in our lifetime” and warned that the death count may continue to rise. He also revealed that among the dead were people who were trapped in their cars for over two days.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime, generational blizzard,” he added. “And this is not the end yet.”

The last time Buffalo experienced a deadly blizzard was in 1977. That year, only 12.3 inches of snow fell, but the front brought deadly sustained sub-zero temperatures that lingered for weeks. Within the first four days, 29 people died.

While meteorologists are comparing the two historic storms, local officials say this year’s event is much worse. And because high winds are keeping snow on the roads and are causing continued power outages, relief will not come soon.

“This is a horrible situation,” Poloncarz said Monday of the 2022 storm. “The blizzard of 1977 lasted longer – it lasted three days of terrible conditions, this was two days of terrible conditions – but the ferocity of the storm was worse than the blizzard of 1977.”