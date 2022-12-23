Rancher Hard at Work in Brutal -44 Degree Weather, Heavy Snow Goes Viral: PHOTO

More than 90 million people have been affected by the major winter storm that hit nearly every state on Friday morning, bringing plunging temperatures and snow. Despite the frigid temperature and harsh conditions, some Americans don’t have the option to call into work and stay inside. Case in point: our ranchers. While some have the luxury to skip out on their daily grind if the weather poses a risk, ranchers, unfortunately, don’t have the option. Their livestock must be tended to regardless of the extreme weather conditions.

Recently, one Montana woman took to social media to show her appreciation for her rancher husband. In the pic posted to Twitter, users can barely see the man as he braves the elements despite the piercing cold and snow.

A lot of ranchers are doing this very same thing, this just happens to be my tough husband, chopping ice in -44 degree weather and even colder so their cattle have water. 🙏🏻 for all the ranchers, oilfield workers, travelers, and anyone who has to be out in this brutal weather. pic.twitter.com/8id9uLnHi4 — Kim B (@KsBru62) December 21, 2022

“A lot of ranchers are doing this very same thing, this just happens to be my tough husband, chopping ice in -44 degree weather and even colder so their cattle have water,” she penned proudly about her husband’s grit and tenacity. She then added that she was praying “for all the ranchers, oilfield workers, travelers, and anyone who has to be out in this brutal weather.”

Snowstorm creates major problems for airlines during the busiest time of year

Brutal is really the only adequate word to describe this current winter storm that hit the country late Thursday evening. The National Weather Service is now calling the ongoing storm a “once-in-a-generation type event.” Now, it seems like the snow-filled squall is living up to its name. It’s now resulted in countless flights being canceled with less than two days til the Christmas holiday.

The bitter conditions will also bring winter chill warnings and blizzard conditions to many parts of the Midwest. Now, the weather service is urging people to use caution as “life-threatening” conditions are currently in place. The warnings and alerts extend across nearly 40 states, going as far south as the Texas-Mexico border.

According to reports, over 100 million people are currently under winter and wind chill alerts. Unfortunately, it’s also here to stay for several days. The biting condition will stick around for the holiday weekend.

As previously mentioned, the weather is currently turning travelers into scrooges as it’s causing multiple airlines to cancel thousands of flights. Now, during the busiest time of the year, people are scrambling to get to their holiday destinations in time.

According to FlightAware, as of 8 a.m. on Friday, more than 3,00 flights have been canceled. Reports indicate that people at New York’s LaGuardia airport and in Detroit, Seattle, Chicago, Denver, and Boston are having the hardest time traveling.

In addition, airports in Chicago and Denver had the most cancellations and delays on Thursday.