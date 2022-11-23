Rare Winter Storm Headed for Texas Could Dump a Huge Amount of Snow Overnight

Buffalo, New York was recently slammed with a massive amount of snow. Western regions of the state saw as much as six feet of accumulation. However, as residents get back into their daily routine following mass snow removal efforts, another storm is headed across the United States. This time, though, the storm has set its sights on Texas. Once there, the storm will likely to dump a huge amount of snow on regions of the Lonestar State overnight.

Newsweek reports that the incoming storm could dump an entire season’s worth of snow on the Texas panhandle. The news outlet expects the snow to start flying on Thanksgiving and continue on through Black Friday. The storm is currently bound southeast with it originating in the Pacific Northwest.

Accuweather‘s Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg classified the incoming snowstorm as “unusual.” Not so much because of the amount of snow expected to fall, but because of its timing. The Texas panhandle typically sees most of its snow accumulation for the year fall during a single storm. However, the meteorologist pointed out that these storms typically take place between November and March.

Of the region’s snowfall, Lundberg explained, “It’s one freak storm and it happens, they don’t get 1 or 2 inches here or there.”

Further, the National Weather Service reports North TX averages an annual snowfall total of about 17 inches. In comparison, the storm expected to slam the panhandle this week could drop as much as 24 inches of snow on Amarillo. Between 12 and 18 inches is expected in other regions.

Mass Snow Accumulation Likely to Impede Holiday Travel Plans

Most Texans have likely headed to their Thanksgiving destination or are at least preparing to. Still, weather experts advise motorists to avoid traveling if possible during and immediately following the holiday. With the snow expected to begin falling on Thursday, Lundberg suggested waiting until late Saturday to begin heading home—if possible.

“They do get these storms,” he said, “but they don’t get them often.”

As such, it’s likely driving conditions will become dicey with snow removal plans already in place. He added, “It could be a couple of days before everything is cleared off.”

Still, forecasters aren’t expecting anything nearly as severe as what TX experienced in February of 2021. Americans will recall the portions of TX endured three severe storms that resulted in deadly mass power outages, damaged infrastructure, and an extreme lack of food and water. The weather conditions resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Texans.

Comparatively, only the panhandle is expected to see significant snow accumulation, with areas to the south expected only to receive rain. This includes cities like Dallas, where temperatures will remain just above freezing.