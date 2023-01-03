Several Water Rescues Underway in Kentucky Amid Flooding, Powerful Storms

An onslaught of winter storms has wreaked havoc on the U.S. in recent weeks. However, states spanning the Southeast just can’t seem to catch a break. On Monday, powerful storms and severe flooding began impacting several Southern states. By Tuesday, first responders were called out to conduct multiple water rescues in Kentucky as the storms’ conditions worsened.

According to the Daily Mail, first responders were originally called out Tuesday morning. Severe storms led to flash flooding in Kentucky, prompting multiple water rescues. First responders enacted rescues as residents found themselves stranded in flooded homes and cars at the height of the storm. By midday, the National Weather Service had various advisories in place for much of Western KY.

Per the news outlet, the “multi-hazard” storm is bringing severe conditions to other states as well. While tornadoes and flooding continue to threaten the South, ice and snow has begun to coat the Plains and Upper Midwest. Before pummeling the eastern half of the nation, the same storm system brought deadly flooding to California, with some regions seeing the most rainfall on record.

As water rescues ensue, Greenville Fire Department reports roadways in and out of the city are blocked by flash flooding. Many of them have begun to “resemble raging rivers.”

Bodies of water across Kentucky have also begun to flood due to the storms. The NWS said Tuesday that rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations remain vulnerable to flooding. Forecasters believe parts of Kentucky could see anywhere between two and four inches of rainfall due to ongoing storms.

Severe Winter Weather Accompanies Kentucky Storms

Ongoing winter storms continue to drown Kentucky, however, weather experts report that states in other parts of the country are likely to see equally extreme conditions through Tuesday.

As the South endures mass tornado threats and flash flooding, forecasters expect states in the Plains and Upper Midwest to receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The heaviest snowfall is expected to impact Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour are more than likely to have an effect on travel conditions.

Further, as millions of people across the South remain under tornado warnings and watches on Tuesday, Farther north, more than 15 million people spanning Utah to Wisconsin face winter weather alerts. A post from the NWS read, “Snow [and] blowing snow to impact Wyoming roads into tonight. A high wind event will then create blowing [and] drifting snow, poor visibility and whiteout conditions Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon for sections of I-80, I-25, South Pass and various secondary roads!”

The weather service based in Sioux Falls begged residents to remain at home if possible. If not, they urged motorists to be prepared with an emergency kit in their car.