Severe Weather Expected Across US as Holiday Travelers Head Home After Thanksgiving

Holiday travelers are in for some possible major delays this weekend as severe weather is expected to cover much of the U.S. Friday through Sunday will see millions of people hitting the road as they make their way home following their Thanksgiving feasts. And according to all the major airlines, the brunt of people have chosen to fly out on Sunday. That means that the airports will be more chaotic than usual. And unfortunately, long lines won’t be the only thing causing frustrations.

Rain began soaking Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas on Thursday. And more bad weather is already ramping up to create more trouble today.

Parts of The Lone Star State and New Mexico are currently covered in winter storm warnings as colder air moves into the area. And snow should start pummeling the states today.

Several models show that Texas will see historic amounts of snowfall. Amarillo could get up to 24 inches of snow. And the front could bring 12 to 18 inches to surrounding areas. As expected, roadways will become dangerous and possibly impassible.

Happy Thanksgiving! Here is your forecast outlook for Friday. A storm will continue to develop & slowly move across the southern portions of the country. Heavy rainfall is possible, along with heavy snow across areas of E. New Mexico and W. Texas. Visit https://t.co/VyWINDkBnn pic.twitter.com/UfdljjD7mq — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 24, 2022

Severe Weather Will Bring Heavy Rain to Much of the Country From Saturday Through Sunday

Meanwhile, the southern side of Texas will stay warmer. So the storm will come in the form of heavy rain instead. The Houston area is currently under an areal flood watch through Saturday morning. And it’s possible that residents will see two to four inches of rain per hour as the slow-moving storm makes its way through, according to the NOAA.

When the storm does pass, it will move through the Southern and Midwestern states. People living in or traveling through Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama south of I-10 have high chances of tornadoes. And rain and thunder will likely reach Kansas City, Missouri, to Tallahassee, Florida.

Then on Sunday, the rain pass into the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast—right as the hectic airline traffic begins. The weather will hit both Chicago and New York City, which are home to two of the biggest airports in the nation.

West Coast travelers will see a separate storm move in by Sunday as well. And that will last into next Wednesday. As it stands, meteorologists can’t predict the snow and rain totals of the strengthening front. But there should be significant snowfall in the mountains and strong rain around the low-lying parts of the Pacific coast.

Travelers should remember that even if they’re not flying out of or through a city with bad weather, delays can still trickle down to them. ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez suggests that all ticketholders download their airline’s app to keep up with flight changes and disturbances.