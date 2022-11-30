slow-motion-video-reveals-massive-destruction-caused-by-alabama-tornado

In this video posted to Twitter by WeatherNation, crews survey the terrible damage caused by an Alabama tornado throughout Elmore County. Massive storms on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning wreaked havoc on the area.

The twenty-second clip is taken from a moving car, but the footage is slowed down so the damage can be seen better. The images are truly shocking, as acres upon acres are flattened after the storm ran through the area. Downed and battered trees line the roadway, and at one point, we see what appears to be a large clean-up crew.

“We slowed this video down so you can see the extent of the damage in northern Alabama following tornado warned storms last night,” the caption of the video below reads. “Crews from the National Weather Service will be out across the south surveying damage today.”

Severe storms and tornadoes ravaged parts of the South from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The storms killed at least two people in Alabama and damaged many homes and buildings. Trees were downed in several states, officials said.

Two people were killed and one other was injured when a tornado hit Wednesday morning in the Flatwood area near Alabama’s capital of Montgomery. Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Christina Thornton reported this news.

“Thanks to the heroic efforts of our first responders many other lives were saved. We pray for our community as we mourn this tragic loss of lives,” Thornton said.

Alabama Tornado Causes the Most Devastation of the 30 Tornado Reports Across the South

Additionally, at least 30 tornado reports have been made since Tuesday afternoon. These have occurred mostly in central and southern Mississippi and Alabama, as well as in Louisiana, the Storm Prediction Center said. Winds also knocked down trees in both Tennessee and Georgia.

In Alabama, the tornado that killed two in the Flatwood area near Montgomery had winds estimated at 110 mph. This was according to the National Weather Service said. Tornadoes also are believed to have caused damage in the western and southwestern parts of the state, according to the service.

An apartment complex was torn apart late Tuesday near Eutaw in Greene County. Its roof was ripped off and it tore off walls in different rooms, as per video from CNN affiliate WBMA.

The damage forced some of the displaced residents to take shelter at a middle school, WBMA reported.

In nearby Hale County, many trees and some homes were damaged in the small town of Akron. One fallen tree rested on a home’s roof, images from WBMA and WVTM showed. However, fortunately, no injuries were immediately reported in Akron, according to county emergency management Director Russell Weeden.

In the town of Sumiton outside of Birmingham, a commercial building’s roof was blown off and struck a house, city officials said.