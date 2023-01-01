South Set to See Severe Storms, Tornadoes on New Year’s Day

Those in the southern United States will welcome in the new year with heavy rain, storms, and possibly tornadoes. According to meteorologists, southerners may get some potentially severe weather in the next several days.

Per their reports, the storms will come in from the west and slowly migrate eastward to the Plains. Along the way, the storm system will intensify and grow in strength. As a result, by Monday and Tuesday, the storm will reach full intensity in the South.

Meanwhile, winds from the South will also bring about moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which will only add to the likelihood of thunderstorms. In addition, unusually warm temperatures across the Southeast will contribute to the rise in storms.

For those in Houston and New Orleans, residents will see temps in the upper 70s or even the low 80s on Monday— something highly unusual to the area.

Meanwhile, in cities like Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, residents will get warm temperatures in the low 70s which will be just as odd.

“A dip in the jet stream will bring the strongest upper-level winds into the South. When combined with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and substantially above-average temperatures, the setup will be in place for severe thunderstorms to form,” said Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

In addition, people are likely to spot thunderstorms across eastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma, growing in strength as they head eastward. At the same time, isolated storms may pop up farther east near the Mississippi River.

Those in Texas cities such as Dallas and Houston should plan ahead as some meteorologists predict that these storms will impact their work commutes. Meanwhile, Arkansas, Louisiana, and eastern Tennessee may experience storms that last all day. By Monday evening, the storm systems will head east into Louisiana and Mississippi.

Meteorologists call for damaging winds, hail, and potential tornadoes in the southeast

Meteorologists also predict extreme winds, damaging hail, lightning, and massive rainfall. To make matters worse, forecasters also say tornadoes could be a possibility in some places.

By Tuesday, the severe weather will continue to move farther east. More rain and strong wind gusts will be the greatest concern. However, meteorologists aren’t ruling out the possibility of tornados.

Places like Birmingham, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, will likely see thunderstorms during the day and into the early evening. Storms will also continue farther east into the late night hours.

“If these thunderstorms can move east quickly enough, Atlanta could be threatened with damaging wind gusts overnight. This will be most likely just to the west of the city,” said DaSilva.

However, this odd weather will likely not last long. By the middle to late part of the week, people in the Southeast will see dry conditions return.