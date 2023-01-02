Storm-Battered California Could Receive 8 More Inches of Rain

As California residents prepared for severe weather, the last remnants of a storm left close to 50,000 without electricity on Monday. Up to 8 inches of rain is expected in some areas which may bring about additional flooding and mudslides. Meteorologists at AccuWeather are issuing a warning that the already battered state will be hit with yet another “atmospheric river” later this week.

A powerful storm is expected to hit Northern California late Tuesday night and Wednesday with rainfall of up 1 inch in some areas. Prior to this one, another storm was predicted to cross the region on Tuesday from North into South California. “The slow-moving nature of the storm and its moisture will lead to multiple hours of moderate to heavy rain,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg explained.

This occurred after a record-breaking 5.46 inches of rainfall was measured in downtown San Francisco on Saturday. That’s the highest one-day total in almost three decades and the second most rain ever recorded since AccuWeather began tracking 174 years ago.

California isn’t the only area facing threatening weather conditions. On Monday and Tuesday, a winter storm is forecast to roll across the Midwest. It will bring strong snowfall, sleet, and freezing rain in some regions according to the National Weather Service. Furthermore, blustering winds might cause blinding snow drifts which will reduce visibility on roads as well as difficult driving conditions.

Mudslides are expected in central regions of California

San Francisco and the bordering coastal regions may be expecting as much as 2-4 inches of rain. Some areas located just north of the Bay area are likely to receive a total rainfall accumulation of 4-8 inches. Meanwhile, Los Angeles could experience up to two inches. The approaching storms are expected to cause treacherous and even potentially deadly flash flooding and mudslides. This is particularly true in the north and central regions of California.

On Saturday, the Rintaro Restaurant in San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood was inundated with more than three feet of floodwaters. According to owner Sylvan Mishima Brackett, the restaurant was greatly affected by this unfortunate event. “We had half of us standing on the tables, the rest of us inside. At one point, there was nothing we could do but evacuate. I had people line up, jump into chest-deep water to wade into the streets – crazy,” Brackett said.

There is still an ongoing risk of flooding in Sacramento County. This is due to the Mokelumne and Cosumnes rivers overflowing their banks and causing widespread inundation of rural roads and highways. The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings and watches for this region due to extreme rainfall levels. They caution that some areas may be rapidly overwhelmed by floodwaters. The weather service warned residents to closely watch later forecasts and take precautions in anticipation of possible evacuations.