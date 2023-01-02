As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.

An atmospheric river is a very specific type of winter storm that has strong winds, heavy rainfall, and/or deep snowfall. Though it’s not a natural disaster, the climactic combination needed to create an atmospheric river can still be dangerous. More than 100,000 people along the west coast recently lost power as temperatures outside plummeted and storms intensified. The biggest risks from the most recent atmospheric river were in California. That’s where flooding, landslides, downed trees, and closed roads all throttled down critical infrastructure.

California Surfer Bro Rips Up Stormy Waves on Lake Tahoe

Threatening weather and bad conditions would push most people towards the safety and comfort of the great indoors. Then there are those free spirits out there that plan their outdoor expeditions around exploring whatever chaos they can find. These are the types of people that like adventure-style big-game hunting, sitting through a blizzard to blast ducks, multi-day mountaineering trips, and hammering high-intensity water sports.

This bro from California definitely seems like one of those people. Heavy rains soaked the Lake Tahoe region through the night. That soon turned into rapid snow accumulation that shut down roads and restricted travel. This guy didn’t let the bad weather dampen his spirits though. Instead, he and a few of his friends decided to get out on Lake Tahoe and ride the storm surge.

Photographs of the man riding the water were first shared on Twitter by Mark Shotwell:

Very, very rarely is surfing a viable option on Lake Tahoe’s typically peaceful waters. Only when weather and water conditions combine under just the right circumstances do the waves get big enough for surfing to be possible. Shoutout to this guy for patiently waiting for his opportunity to do something so wild, fun, and reckless and then making the most of it.

Australian Wave Rider Saves Stranded Shark

Now one of the biggest fears for anyone who spends time in the ocean is getting attacked by a shark. Given that surfers should be scared of getting snapped up in sharks’ jaws, it says a lot about this guy’s integrity that he chose to go out of his way to save this shark and get it back in the water.

After a few unsuccessful attempts at using his surfboard to poke the shark back into the water, he realized he was going to have to get his hands dirty and get closer to the shark.

When asked why he helped out the potentially dangerous shark, the surfer joked that he’s actually a total sweetheart and was just trying to earn some brownie points so that maybe a shark will have second thoughts about attacking him the next time he’s out surfing.