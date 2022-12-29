Tennessee Harsh Winter Storm Results in Multiple Weather-Related Deaths: Report

A winter storm that slammed much of the U.S. over the Christmas weekend has resulted in dozens of fatalities nationwide, but few states were as hard hit as New York. The Empire State, and the region in and around Buffalo specifically, received several feet of snow, in addition to enduring hurricane-force winds and massive snowdrifts. The severe weather lead to the deaths of more than 30 state residents. However, as the impact of the storm continues to be felt across the nation, officials have reported that the winter storm also claimed the lives of multiple people in Tennessee.

According to Fox News, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed seven winter storm fatalities as of Wednesday. Per the news outlet, two of those killed during the storm were children. One person died due to a weather-related incident in Memphis, TN while the other six were the result of a devastating house fire in Cumberland County.

The seven winter storm-related deaths in Tennessee came after the state’s Emergency Management Agency predicted that weather-related fatalities could delay emergency service response times and, therefore, lead to further tragedy.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department’s Sgt. Gary Howard spoke out about the seven deaths in a recent statement. He said, “Sheriff Casey Cox would like to ask everyone to please keep this family in your prayers. This is a horrific event and a tragic loss for our community.”

Tennessee Experiencing Further Issues Following Deadly Winter Storm

Aside from dozens of fatalities nationwide, the recent winter storm that wreaked havoc on Christmas has had a major impact on plumbing infrastructure across the South. In Tennessee and elsewhere, pipes have begun bursting due to longer-than-average below-freezing temperatures, conditions that forecasters noted as early as Christmas Eve. Water systems lacking years of maintenance have given way under the pressure of expanding ice, followed by mass leakage as the ice then begins to thaw.

Per the outlet, water main breaks continue to plague much of Tennessee days after the winter storm has pressed on. Nashville Water Service workers continue efforts to restore water pressure and repair damage throughout the week. Meanwhile, Nashville Water Service’s Strategic Communications Manager, Sonia Allman, called on residents to check on vacant homes belonging to friends and family members.

In a statement on behalf of the company, Allman said, “We are…aware that many of our residential customers have experienced private plumbing issues associated with the freezing temps. As pipes thaw, potential breaks often reveal themselves in walls, ceilings, etc.”

In order to get an accurate count of damage across the city, she said, “We encourage our customers to check on homes of neighbors and family members out of town and businesses closed for the holidays to ensure that they have not experienced a private plumbing issue.”

As Tennessee officials work to get the leakages under control, other states that experienced millions of gallons of water loss after Christmas Day include Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.