Tens of Thousands of Residents Without Power as Brutal Winter Storm Batters the Northeast

Tens of thousands of Northeast residents are experiencing blackout conditions after a winter storm dumped over a foot of snow onto the area earlier this week. Many people from central New York to the Maine-Canada border are currently without power as crews work to restore electricity.

Forecasters say the region will see a brief respite from the harsh winter conditions on Tuesday. However, another storm system is forming in the Southern portion of the U.S. That storm is expected to move Northeast in the coming days.

“A large-scale winter storm will move into the southern Plains Monday night and Tuesday, producing areas of heavy snow from eastern New Mexico through Oklahoma,” the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center wrote via Twitter on Tuesday.

They added: “The storm is expected to strengthen and track northeastward from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes Tuesday night and Wednesday and produce a stripe of moderate to heavy snow from the Ozarks to the Great Lakes.”

At this time, forecasters predict that regions of New England, especially in southern Maine, will see light snow. However, other areas in the Northeast will undergo frigid, dry air and high winds.

As residents hunker down and deal with the wintry weather, tens of thousands remain in the dark. For instance, New Hampshire and Massachusetts residents are without electricity after intense winds and snowfall took out power lines.

Over 30,000 homes and businesses left in the dark as intense winter storm takes out power lines

“York County, Maine, has been most impacted by today’s long duration storm as leftover snow on trees and power lines from (last) Friday’s storm resulted in downed trees, and blocked roads throughout the area,” Central Maine Power spokesperson Jon Breed told news outlets earlier this week.

According to reports, over 30,000 residences and businesses were without power in Maine’s York County by Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately, it looks like it will get worse for northeast residents before it gets any better. According to New England’s energy provider Eversource, as the snow clings onto trees, combined with high winds, it will only aggravate any current damage done to powerlines. In addition, it’s likely to bring more power outages.

“Our system has continued to take damage into tonight, and we are actively assessing and clearing damage while also supporting public safety efforts,” Eversource spokesperson William Hinkle said Monday evening.

Currently, Eversource is trying to recruit additional crews from its Connecticut and Massachusetts-based teams to help with restoration efforts in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, more than 66,0000 residences and businesses are without power as of Tuesday morning.