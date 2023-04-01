Terrifying Storms Rip Through Illinois Concert Venue: VIDEO

Last night, hundreds of music enthusiasts packed into the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois for a heavy metal concert. However, during the show, a severe thunderstorm ripped through the venue. It caused the roof to collapse and injured 28 people in the chaos. An additional concertgoer was tragically killed by the storm too. Fox Weather provided an update on the situation.

Videos circulating on social media show emergency responders immediately responding to the tragic turn of events. As they pull people out of the pile of debris, the camera shows the entire roof of the building had been blown off. Cries for help can be heard from the crowd as every band together to sort through the rubble. As storm sirens rage in the background, one of the rescuers can be heard trying to reassure the victims “Stay with me, okay? I am not leaving you.”

The opening act decided to cancel their performance at the last minute out of an abundance of caution. The headlining band continued with the show, however. While many folks online are trying to blame the band for hosting the show in bad storm conditions, but the 200 people in the crowd also chose to attend on their own accord. A tornado warning had been issued for the area, however, no confirmation of the storm escalating to a tornado can be confirmed. It’s also possible the concert venue’s own aging infrastructure is partially responsible for the roof collapse. Officials are continuing to investigate the situation as our best wishes remain for anyone impacted by this horrible incident.

It’s been a particularly tragic and treacherous week for tornados in the south.

The catastrophic tornado that rolled through Mississippi on Friday evening leveled the town of Rolling Fork, leaving at least 25 people dead. A severe weather system brought heavy rain, strong winds, and hail to the state on March 24. Tragically, deadly tornadoes would follow just after sunset. Enormous twisters brought catastrophic damage to communities in a 60-mile stretch, with Rolling Fork receiving the worst of it.

One monstrous tornado tore through rural buildings, reducing them to piles of scattered debris. Vehicles remain stacked on top of vehicles. Only sheets of metal remain in trailer homes. As President Biden declares a state of emergency, drone footage from professional storm chaser Jordan Hall shows the extent of the damage. It is, in a word, heartbreaking.

The situation was dire enough that President Biden and his wife even provided his verbal support for the victims. “Jill and I are praying for those who have lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and for those whose loved ones are missing,” he began.

“The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow Americans are not only grieving for family and friends, they’ve lost their homes and businesses,” the president continues. Though the images like the one above are heartbreaking, it’s reassuring to know that even admit such tragedicies, communities can still rally together to clean up the mess and make the best of a terrible series of unfortunate events.

Biden continues to speak to Mississippi legislators to offer “full federal support” to communities. He is also deploying representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the area.