Thunderstorm Sparks House Fire in Nashville

As a nasty thunderstorm rained down on the MIddle Tennesee area yesterday, it caused a house fire in Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department told WSMV that the home was possibly struck by lightning. Either that or the strong winds broke off a tree branch that hit a powerline and sparked the blaze.

Fire crews were called to the 900 block of Villa Place near Music Row on Monday evening to respond to the fire. The house was ultimately destroyed as the entire street filled with smoke and water soaked the damages. The smoke was so thick that it was initially difficult to determine exactly which house was burning. Firefighters battled the blaze for roughly two hours before they were able to get the situation under control.

NFD crews are working a residential fire on the 900 block of Villa Place. A lightening strike hit the home and likely started the fire. There are no injuries reported at this time. This is an active scene as crews are rehabbing to re-enter the home to search for extension. pic.twitter.com/yExyrEQfh7 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 3, 2023

Elderly Couple Displaced By House Fire

Luckily there are no injuries to report from the incident. The elderly couple who owns the home has resided there for more than 40 years. They were displaced by the fire but were able to seek refuge with their daughter who lives right down the street.

Lightning Bolt Obliterates Tree Into Collapsing House

Lightning is one of the craziest elements of all other weather events. The power of a thunderbolt from the sky was on full display in a video that shows a lightning bolt splintering a tree into pieces. Branches from the tree shoot off in all directions, with one flying into the yard and another landing on the roof of the house. Then the entire top half of the tree topples over on top of the roof, causing some serious damage.

Florida Woman Nearly Struck By Lightning

A while back, a lady in Madeira Beach, Florida ventured out on her balcony to take a video of an intense thunderstorm. Then seemingly out of nowhere, a lightning bolt shattered into the ground just in front of her. She said the bolt hit the ground about 50 feet in front of her. Though she said she could feel the ground rumble, she didn’t experience any other impacts from the electroshock.

Arizona Dad Revives Daughter With CPR After Being Struck By Lightning

A 12-year-old girl in Arizona was tragically struck by lightning back in October of 2022. Luckily her father was right there with her and he saved her life. The lightning strike caused his daughter’s heart to stop, but Steven Jorgensen was able to use CPR to revive her pulse. Her heart stopped an additional two times, and each time Jorgensen brought her back to life.

Though Jorgensen is a military veteran, he said it wasn’t his combat training that prepared him to step up and save his daughter’s life. It was actually something he learned from a popular sitcom. Oh, the things you can learn from watching TV. “Trying to keep calm over the whole situation, the scene from The Office, the CPR training scene. It kicked in my head, and you can hear me singing the Bee Gees ‘Staying Alive’ as I’m giving her resuscitation,” he explained.