Massive Tornado Levels Mississippi Town, Fake Footage Enrages Twitter

A monstrous tornado ripping through Mississippi, leaving a trail of horrific destruction in its wake stretching more than 90 miles, is not the time to try to make a name for yourself on social media.

This was Twitter’s overwhelming response to a video allegedly showing a tornado in Silver City, Mississippi, Friday, when it actually came from a different state and year.

“Silver City, Mississippi,” the user wrote solemnly. “And this is just the beginning… a tornado is coming over the city.”

"Silver City, Mississippi."



"And this is just the beginning…. a tornado is coming over the city."

The video received thousands upon thousands of views, many of which likely from users horrified by the scene and terrified for the residents of Mississippi faced with such a devastating tornado.

“This is from Andover, KS, last year. The tornado that affected Silver City was a nocturnal wedge tornado. Please don’t share this,” a disappointed user replied.

“The Silver City tornado happened at night and this tornado wasn’t even in the same state or happened in the same year. Please shut up and stop trying to get likes over people losing their lives,” another said in disgust.

“This is an old video. Why are you falsely tagging it as Silver City, Mississippi, this was the Andover, Kansas, tornado. False information is not helpful,” a third responded angrily.

Tornado Actually Caused Severe Damage Across Mississippi

Though an undeniably terrifying video, the above footage is not an accurate representation of the EF-4 tornado that carved a path of destruction through Mississippi on Friday night. At least 25 people died in Mississippi as a direct result of the severe weather, along with another man in Alabama.

According to local and federal authorities, the tornado dropped down alongside dangerous thunderstorms, the long-track twister leaving unimaginable damage in its wake for a staggering 90 miles.

“Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God’s protection tonight,” Gov. Tate Reeves said on Twitter. “We have activated medical support — surging more ambulances and other emergency assets for those affected. Search and rescue is active.”

The Mississippi state emergency agency confirmed “dozens” suffered injuries in the tornado and four were missing in the immediate aftermath. Thankfully, however, the four reported missing have since been recovered.

A FEMA team was dispatched to assist the state. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security announced it was offering assistance to the communities devastated by the storm.

“The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow Americans are not only grieving for family and friends, they’ve lost their homes and businesses,” President Joe Biden said in response to the unspeakable tragedy.

“To those impacted by these devastating storms, and to the first responders and emergency personnel working to help their fellow Americans: we will do everything we can to help,” he continued. “We will be there as long as it takes. We will work together to deliver the support you need to recover.”