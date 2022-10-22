Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale had quite an experience on Friday (October 21st) when a tornado hurled some sand and umbrellas by the Plunge Beach Resort.

Chief Meteorologist at WINK, Matt Devitt, shared an incredible video of the storm on the beach while beachgoers stood around the area. “FLORIDA TORNADO. Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort… Hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening.”

FLORIDA TORNADO 🌪️

Waterspout pushed onshore today in Fort Lauderdale by the Plunge Beach Resort…hurling sand and umbrellas into the air before weakening. Credit: Jennifer S. @WINKNews @NWSMiami @spann pic.twitter.com/byAq7Tftfq — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) October 20, 2022

Fellow WINK meteorologist Juliana Mejia also shared a video and photo of the weather phenomenon that came through the Fort Lauderdale area. “WATERSPOUT spotted in Fort Lauderdale this afternoon! This briefly became a tornado as it pushed onto the beach.”

Meanwhile, Twitter seemed to be more focused on the beachgoers remaining in the area while the tornado was going through. “Anyone else mesmerized by the people on the beach, not moving, just watching? Must be midwesterners,” One person asked. Another then noted, “People just standing around a bunch of umbrellas that become deadly speeds in 150km windspeed. ”

However, some Twitter users found some humor in the bystanders’ decision to remain on the beach during the storm. “You know how [much] it costs to rent those umbrellas and chairs? A little wind ain’t making us [leave]!!!”

National Weather Service Confirms EFO Tornado Touched Down in Vero Beach Earlier This Week

WPBF reports that The National Weather Service confirmed that an EFO tornado touched down and caused some damage in the Vero Beach area on Monday (October 17th).

The media outlet reported that the estimated winds during the tornado were 80 to 85 mph. It caused damage to the entrance of Midway Estates as well as along a half-mile path. The storm was on the ground for about three minutes.

It was also revealed that the Indian River County emergency services reported at least 20 homes were damaged. One family has been displaced. Luckily, no injuries were reported. County officials say one of the reasons that no one was hurt may have been due to several families in Midway Estates being out of town this time of the year.

The National Weather Service did issue two tornado warnings. The first went off at 6:38 p.m. for a storm near Lakewood Park. The other was issued at 8:01 p.m. for near the same area. The storms ended up moving off-shore by 9 p.m.

Pam Pridemore, who witnessed the tornado, stated that her back porch was taken off and blown to the front part of her home. “I got the tornado warning, so me and the dog went into the bathroom and I could hear things blowing,” Pridemore recalled. “But I thought it was just trash cans and then when I opened the door to look, I called my son crying because my porch was gone. I didn’t know what to think. That’s why I was crying.”