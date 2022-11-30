Tornadoes Wreak Havoc Across Southeast, Destroying Homes and Causing Major Damage

On Tuesday, tornadoes ripped across the southeast, bringing destruction as severe winds, hail, and rainfall battered the area. According to reports, 11 million people suffered the effects of the weather system popped up across nine states.

Per reports from the Storm Prediction Center, at least 29 tornado reports have been made since Tuesday— mainly in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

On Nov. 29, meteorologists from all over the southeast said thunderstorms hit the region. In addition, the National Weather Service said more than 20 tornadoes were reported across the southeast.

In Caldwell Parish, Louisiana, the NWS urged residents to seek cover around 7 p.m. due to a “likely destructive tornado on the ground now.”

Later, a tornado ripped through the area, destroying homes and injuring at least two residents. Later in Mississippi, a twister touched down in the state. Strong gusty winds also pulled up trees from the roots and wreaked havoc on homes and businesses.

Before, the NWS Storm Prediction Center predicted the extreme weather would start early Tuesday afternoon. They also reported it would continue into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

In Muscle Shoals, Alabama, one resident posted a clip of powerful winds and falling hail hitting the Cotton State. In north-central Alabama, another video shows torrential rainfall hitting the area, while another shows fallen trees in west-central Alabama.

Early Wednesday morning, the NWS’ office in Birmingham said a tornado made landfall near Montgomery and Elmore Counties.

Sudden string of tornadoes claim two people’s lives in Alabama

Further north in Memphis, Tennessee, emergency officials spent all night directing traffic and reporting to accident scenes. The intense weather caused people to hydroplane on wet roads, causing disastrous accidents.

Mike Bettes, a meteorologist with the Weather Channel, also said southern cities such as Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Mobile, Alabama, were at high risk for extreme flooding.

As for the cause of the storm, Mike Chesterfield, director of Weather Presentation at The Weather Channel, has a theory. He believes the sudden string of storms was the result of a cold burst in the areas.

“A strong cold front will be sweeping eastward into warm moist air today into tonight helping to spawn numerous rounds of severe thunderstorms ahead of it,” he said.

He added: “The severe thunderstorm and tornado threat will be enhanced by winds which will be turning with height along with strong jet stream energy moving in overhead.”

Sadly, according to Montgomery County Emergency Management Director Christina Thornton, two Flatwood, Alabama, residents lost their lives after the tornado ripped into their town. “Thanks to the heroic efforts of our first responders, many other lives were saved. We pray for our community as we mourn this tragic loss of lives,” Thornton said on Wednesday.