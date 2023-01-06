U.S. Battered by Record Number of January Tornadoes

Though we’re only 6 days into 2023, the United States has already been battered by a record number of Tornados for the month of January. The Express reports that a total of 43 twisters have been confirmed by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Quite a few of them have touched down on the ground too. It sounds like more of them are likely on the way too.

When looking at the weather statistics over the course of the last 20 years, an average of 32 total tornados were reported in the month of January. No other month typically has fewer tornadoes each year than January. However, December and February are also usually pretty light on funnel clouds too. That composite figure might be a bit skewed though as tornado activity for the month is very inconsistent.

For example, in January of 1999, more than 212 tornadoes hit the U.S. Meanwhile, there were exactly 0 tornadoes reported in January of 2003.

Tornadoes And Storms Wreaking Havoc Across America

Severe storms have rumbled through much of the southeast recently, leaving wreckage in their wake from Arkansas and Louisiana all the way east to South Carolina. Storms have also rocked the midwest too. No state has been hit harder by tornadoes than Illinois though.

The Prairie State was reportedly hit by at least 7 tornadoes this past Monday. It’s the highest number of twisters reported in a singular weather event in the state since January 7th of 1989. The storms included strong winds that peaked at around 100 mph. Damage was caused to at least 14 different homes along with commercial facilities and school buildings.

A total of 7 tornadoes (6 in our area, 1 in @NWSChicago's area) were confirmed in IL on Jan 3. This was the most number of January tornadoes to occur in an event in the state of IL since January 7, 1989 when 8 tornadoes occurred.



Photo of Maroa tornado by Jeff Frame. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/ZtiJSYQ41F — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 4, 2023

More Big Storms Expected From Coast To Coast

Atmospheric conditions and air pressure systems are expected to push towards the Atlantic Coast from the west later this week. AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok shared his forecast. “As more energy from the Western states feeds eastward and provided a stronger dip in the jet stream forms inland from the Atlantic coast next week, a more substantial winter storm may evolve for the Northeast with areas of rain and heavy snow. The window for that is looking to be around Jan. 11 or 12 at this time.”

Simultaneously, California is also set to get pounded by record break rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday. This is on the heels of the atmospheric bomb cyclone that brought extreme weather throughout the state.

The storms rocking the Golden State have been so severe that they even washed away an entire beach. Governor Gavin Newsom also declared a state of emergency in response to the storms. This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.

“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” Governor Newsom stated. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”