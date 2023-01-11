VIDEO: California Winter Storm Causes Massive Mudslide, Boulders to Demolish and Close Roadway

Massive mudslides have left roads in ruins, and floodwaters have turned parts of California into a swamp as the state saw yet another wave of intense storms on Tuesday. Not only is the storm causing flooding, snow, and power outages, but it’s also causing devastation to California’s roads. This clip below shows a rock slide wreak havoc on a California road.

As the powerful winter storm continues to batter the Golden State, emergency crews are doing their best to respond to distress calls and rescue people from mother nature’s unrelenting destruction.

Officials have since issued millions of flood warnings and evacuation orders to keep the death toll, which currently sits at 17, from climbing. But sadly, people have perished from the ongoing storms that began at the start of 2023.

According to the California Highway Patrol, these deaths included a pickup truck driver and motorcyclist after a eucalyptus tree fell on them on Highway 99 in the San Joaquin Valley.

California storm continues to wreak havoc on Golden State, another wave to hit on Wednesday

“We’ve had less people die in the last two years of major wildfires in California than have died since New Year’s Day related to this weather,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “These conditions are serious, and they’re deadly.”

In under 48 hours, the storm dumped more than a foot and a half of rain in Southern California, and five feet of snow buried ski towns in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. In addition, parts of the state were not immune to rockfalls and mudslides, which resulted in road closures. Gushing rivers and creeks swamped homes, leaving many residents stranded and scared for their lives.

“We’re all stuck out here,” said Brian Briggs after the California storms caused mudslides in the remote area of Matilija Canyon. The deluge caused a home to be buried entirely, thus cutting off the only highway to Ojai.

According to Briggs, these mudflows have taken people’s sheds, outhouses, and other structures into the creek.

In addition, the weather left the state’s homeless population in dire straits. At least two homeless people in Sacramento County died, and rescue crews rescued more than a dozen people from a homeless encampment.

Theo Harris, who lived on the streets of San Francisco for seven years, fortified his shelter and took in his girlfriend after flood waters destroyed her tent. Yet, despite his bleak situation, he remains optimistic.

“The wind has been treacherous, but you just got to bundle up and make sure you stay dry,” Harris said. “Rain is part of life. It’s going to be sunny. It’s going to rain. I just got to strap my boots up and not give up.”