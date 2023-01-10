WATCH: Insane Footage Shows Monster Lightning Bolt Striking Houston High-Rise

Viewers were left stunned after they saw footage of a giant lightning bolt lighting up the night sky, appearing to zap a high-rise building in Houston, Texas.

In the clip taken by ABC13’s tower camera, viewers can see the mega-bolt striking the building in the city’s Greenway Plaza after the city received an influx of intense storms.

Although it was a monster lightning bolt, there was no reported damage following the weather phenomena.

According to new reports, the U.S. is no stranger to lightning strikes. Data from 2022 shows that we saw a year of weather “extremes,” and Americans saw more than 198 million lightning strikes in the U.S. in 2022 alone.

According to a new report from the Vaisala U.S. National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN), last year, we reported the most lightning strikes since 2019. However, there was a significant decrease in bolt activity in the lone star state. Residents saw over 1,100 lightning strikes in Buffalo, New York, after a significant winter storm pummeled the area.

The annual report points out the most significant lightning events and weather activity of the previous year.

New report details lightning capital of the world

“Even as lightning counts across the continental United States returned closer to average levels, 22 states still saw below-average lightning – including Texas, which saw its count drop by 34% from 2021,” said Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist and lightning expert at Vaisala Xweather.

He continued: “Much of the Mississippi River basin saw below-average lightning as the drought worsened, and the lowest water levels in decades on parts of the Mississippi River had significant impacts on agriculture and river transportation.”

While Texas saw a major decrease in lightning strikes, the state claimed the No. 1 spot for lightning activity. In 2022, there were 27 million reported bolts. Although it stayed in the top position, its total number of strikes dropped majorly from 41 million strikes in 2021.

In Florida, the state took second place for having the highest number of lightning strikes. The sunshine state saw more than 18 million bolts. After Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Mississippi followed behind respectively.

Louisiana had 11.6 million strikes, and Oklahoma had 11.4 million strikes. Mississippi saw 10 million strikes last year as well. Experts also revealed that 1,000 lightning strikes were reported during a blizzard that occurred in the Great Lakes area in November.

In addition, Florida’s Four Corners took the No. 1 spot from the 2021 lightning capital of Flatonia, Texas. Four Corners had 1,229 lightning events per square mile last year, the highest density of strikes of any community in the U.S.

Florida also came first in the United States for total lightning density, with 285 lightning events per square mile.