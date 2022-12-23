WATCH: Iowa Sports Reporter Delivers All-Time Rant After Getting Sent to Cover a Snowstorm Overnight

Typically, when we see reporters standing in driving rain, snow and wind, they’re smiling underneath a bent umbrella and soaked poncho. But when you get an Iowa sports reporter to fill in the job, well, you end up with a much more candid take of the situation.

At least, that’s what Mark Woodley demonstrated when he stood in for one of the weather reporters at KWWL-TV. Usually, Woodley comes into work at a reasonable hour and reports on what he knows best. He’s most comfortable at the sidelines of a big game, but on a deserted street way in the middle of a snowstorm? Not so much.

And Woodley wasn’t afraid to tell it like it was. He was cold and out of his comfort zone, and he made sure to let his viewers know just how blistering the conditions were in each of his way-too-early morning updates.

Take a listen.

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

Of course, the cheeky comments were all in good fun. The Iowa sports reporter was making the best of a difficult situation, and really, he held up pretty well for someone that’s used to half-hour segments in a heated newsroom.

Viewers Can’t Get Enough of the Iowa Sports Reporter-Turned Weather Caster

By the end, Woodley was certain that his colleagues were keeping him on the freezing street corner as a form of torture. Nonetheless, he made it through the night and signed off when the sun had risen and conditions seemed much milder.

The only problem, now, is that he’s quickly become a lot of viewers’ favorite weathercaster, according to folks on Twitter.

“Big mistake, Woodley. You shouldn’t have been so good at this,” said fellow Iowa sports reporter, Grant Galarneau-Becker.

“Perhaps sadly for you, you have now become far and away my favorite weather reporter,” agreed an NBA writer.

Meanwhile, others commended the reporter for keeping his language PG-friendly during the entirety of his segments.

“I’m impressed an accidental curse didn’t slip out,” another fellow reporter said.

Iowans Prepare For Even Worse Weather Ahead

While Woodley’s stint as a weather reporter may be over, the treacherous conditions for the state are just beginning. According to the National Weather Service, there isn’t a road in the state that isn’t slick.

“One hundred percent all across Iowa we are seeing 100% snow- or ice-covered roads,” State patrol spokesperson Alex Dinkla said Thursday, per the Des Moines Register.

Unfortunately, the salt and other products that the Iowa Department of Transportation has been using hasn’t had much affect on the roads.

“The tricky part about the road conditions that we are going to see today going through tomorrow is the blowing snow in different areas is going to create a glaze of ice over most of the roadways,” he said.

Dinkla also mentioned that there is a tow ban in place, so even if your car is immobile, you won’t be able to clear it off the road until Monday.

“The overall message is if you do not need to travel, stay at home,” he said. “We don’t want anyone to put themselves or others at risk.”