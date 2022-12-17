WATCH: Massive Lightning Bolt Zaps Parking Lot Near Louisiana Nursing Home

Bystanders were shocked after they saw a massive lightning bolt touch down near a Louisiana nursing home. According to reports from St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, the bolt struck at 2:58 p.m. on Dec. 14 next to a nursing home in LaPlace. In addition, it touched down near a church, a Catholic school, and other residential properties.

As a result, it briefly blinded the surrounding area. Later, the agency posted photos and videos of the phenomenon. After they posted the pics, many users commented on the wild incident.

“I was on the road where this happened,” one person wrote. “I screamed so loud … it was terrifying.” Another added: “It was so loud … the building shook.”

FOX Weather later reported that the lightning bolt struck the area as severe weather and tornadoes hit the region at the same time. Sadly, as of Dec. 15, at least three residents died because of the tornadoes. Of the deceased, one was a woman in St. Charles Parish. “We also uplift prayers for our neighbors in St. Charles Parish,” the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post.

Additionally, an 8-year-old boy and his mother also died after a tornado ripped through Keithsville, in the northwest corner of Louisiana. Other news outlets in Louisiana also reported up to 25 injuries in Union Parish after a twister slammed into a neighborhood in Farmerville Tuesday evening. However, no fatalities were reported.

Actress opens up about losing her husband to lightning strike

Meanwhile, “One Tree Hill” actress Bevin Prince has opened up about her husband’s tragic death after he was struck by lightning five months ago five months. At the time, her husband, William Friend, died while he was enjoying a day of boating in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.

“We look up, and we can see the storm in a distance,” she told outlets about the tragedy. “But we’d been there so many times, and there was no urgency for anyone to get off the water at that time. We were watching it.”

At the time, Prince and Friend were on the boat with loved ones.

However, once a storm came in, things started to get dangerous. Prince decided to hop onto a boat with her dad, meaning she wasn’t on the boat when Friend was struck by lightning.

“It was instant,” she recalled of the tragic moment. “They rushed over to him and, at the time, a police boat happened to be coming by, so they moved him over to the police boat quickly. And from what I’ve heard, you know, spent a lot of time and care trying to resuscitate him.”

Once medical officials arrived via boat, they performed CPR on Friend until they made it to the marina. Then, EMS took over from there. Sadly, it would prove to be unsuccessful.