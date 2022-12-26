WATCH: Wild Video Shows Waterfall Getting Blown Backwards in Ridiculously Intense Winds

A shockingly wild video from Scotland shows a waterfall getting blown backward by ridiculously intense winds. The footage, originally shared on Twitter by The Sun, has been causing quite a stir online. The video really shows off the sheer and utter strength of Mother Nature. A seemingly immovable force like this entire waterfall is picked up by the wind and tossed into the sky above.

Incredible moment waterfall is blown backwards in Scotland pic.twitter.com/r9LNF54fcX — The Sun (@TheSun) December 26, 2022

Scottish Waterfall Blown Backwards By Intense Winds

The waterfall in the video is located on Campsie Fells, a range of large hills in Scottland. The steep drop is part of a 300-foot stream. The remarkable footage shows the cascade defying gravity. Winds approaching up to 100 mph seem to reverse the waterfall’s course.

The video was actually taken in 2018, but because the video makes for such fascinating content, it seems to resurface on social media pretty often. The video was recorded by 59 year old Alan Douglas, who said he had never seen anything like it before.

“I was in the bedroom looking out and I just happened to see it. It is very unusual. I’ve seen it on the other side of the Campsie hills once before,” he said. “It went on for about an hour. If the conditions are right, maybe water can flow uphill – if the wind is strong enough.”

Reverse waterfalls aren’t totally novel concepts. According to experts it usually takes strong winds above roughly 50 mph to make it happen. The phenomenon of waterfalls getting blown backward has also been observed in Australia, India, Hawaii, Japan, Brazil, Chile, and elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

Incredible Cloud Waterfall Spills Onto Kentucky Highway

Though it wasn’t a reverse cascade, incredible footage of a “cloud waterfall” spilling onto a Kentucky highway earlier this year also made quite a buzz. The cloud waterfall wasn’t really a waterfall, but rather more of a rolling mist.

“Cloud waterfalls typically develop during clear weather that immediately follows heavy rain or snow, which moistens the lower atmosphere,” said Weather Network reporter Kyle Brittian. “Finally, the cooler, more dense air atop the plateau must build to a point that it can spill over the mountain crest, which then flows downhill as a result of the force of gravity. Prior to evaporating on its way down the mountain, the cloud gives viewers near the mountain crest a spectacular show that resembles a waterfall.”