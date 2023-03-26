Weatherman Prays On TV As Massive Tornado Heads For Mississippi Town: ‘Jesus, Please Help Them’

The power of prayer is a special thing. Especially when someone isn’t afraid to put their faith on public display for others to see and be inspired by. In the direst and most distressing of situations, sometimes prayer is the only thing people can cling to. With an absolutely catastrophic tornado bearing down on the town of Amory, Mississippi on Friday night, a local meteorologist tapped into the power of prayer in hopes of keeping area residents safe.

Fox News recently shared a story about WTVA’s Matt Laubhan, who had to somberly tell viewers to move into their “Tornado safe place.” He then prayed to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ live on air and asked that he keep people safe during the tornado. He was clearly overcome with emotion as he tracked the severe weather event that would ultimately take the lives of 25 people.

The Emmy-award-winning meteorologist was glued to his storm tracker software as he shared the movement of the storm in real-time. He was noticeably upset and perturbed as he soon realized the tornado was moving directly toward the heavily populated area of Amory.

The two-minute-long clip has gone massively viral online, racking up more than a million views already. He pointed to the radar map and said there is a “strong tornado here, just east of Amory.” He then asked, “How far to Amory are we talking about?” He continued to read the forecast and shared the grim outlook. “Assuming we’re moving 65 miles per hour, I would say the western few streets in Amory were now less than two minutes away.”

He then tried to provide his viewers with some optimism. “Y’all trust me too much. I tell you where it goes and some of you are like, ‘That’s where it’s going to go.’ But the reality is, this could be changing directions.” He then reiterated to viewers, “We need to be in our tornado-safe place.”

As the radar scan updated the path of the Mississippi tornado in real-time, the situation grew tenser. “We got a new scan coming in as we speak. Oh man, like the north side of Amory, this is coming in.” He then let out a heavy sigh and said “Oh man.” He then noted the twister would be hitting “the Highway 6 bridge within the next 20 seconds or so.” Most importantly, he called out to Jesus for help, saying, “Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen.”

Weatherman Matt Laubhan says prayer on live TV as massive tornado hits Armory, Mississippi pic.twitter.com/tcgiTSfHSg — Outsider (@outsider) March 26, 2023

Drone Footage Shows Complete Devastation In Mississippi After Catastrophic Tornado

The catastrophic tornado that struck Mississippi on Friday evening leveled Rolling Fork, leaving at least 25 people dead. A severe weather system brought heavy rain, strong winds, and hail to the state on March 24. Tragically, deadly tornadoes would follow just after sunset. Enormous twisters brought catastrophic damage to communities in a 60-mile stretch, with Rolling Fork receiving the worst of it. One monstrous tornado tore through rural buildings, reducing them to piles of scattered debris. Vehicles remain stacked on top of vehicles. Only sheets of metal remain on trailer homes. As President Biden declares a state of emergency, drone footage from professional storm chaser Jordan Hall shows the extent of the damage. It is, in a word, heartbreaking: