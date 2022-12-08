Weekend Storms Could Bring First Snowfall to the East Coast

Many on the East Coast are hoping to gain some holiday cheer with their potential first snowfall of the winter season.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, residents near the Atlantic coast should receive their first snowflakes. And in some spots, they may have the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.

The second of two small storm systems has the best chance of bringing snowflakes and maybe some inches to areas along the coast and north and west of I-95. Both storms are traveling from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic into early next week.

The first of the two small storms will produce a curtain of snow. This could end up in accumulation totals of up to a foot or so in parts of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota through Friday.

However, that first storm should hit wall of dry air east of the Appalachians by Saturday. Because of this, only a small amount of snow and wintry mix should make it as far east as western Pennsylvania and New York. This should happen from Friday night to early Saturday, as per AccuWeather forecasters.

The dry air should prevent rain from extending to New England and the mid-Atlantic coast on Saturday. However, conditions should be fine for travelers in the northeast except for early snow around the central Appalachians on Saturday.

Interior Northeast Should Expect 1-3 Inches of Snowfall

The classic Army-Navy football game, played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, should experience dry weather Saturday afternoon. The temperature around kickoff will be in the upper 30s Fahrenheit.

The second of two storms should bring rain through the mid-Atlantic and southern New England on Sunday. However, the storm should gather strength as it nears the ocean and could suck in enough cold air to bring even more snow on Sunday night.

“A general 1-3 inches of snow is in store over part of the interior Northeast from the storm,” said Brett Anderson, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist. He noted that this area spans much of New York, northwestern New Jersey, and western portions of Massachusetts and Connecticut. It also includes northern and central Pennsylvania.

Skiers may be thrilled to hear that several inches of snow could accumulate in the Catskill and Pocono mountains on Sunday and Monday. However, road conditions may not be ideal in the more rugged terrain of northeastern Pennsylvania for those headed back toward the coastal cities.

Travelers could experience airline delays from Sunday evening to Monday morning because of de-icing procedures. Potentially, low visibility could also cause delays in the area.

Much of the snow falls down at a light pace and will cause major roads to be wet, even potentially pooling slushy spots during the day. Once the road cools again at night, this ice can become incredibly slippery, Anderson explained.