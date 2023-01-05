Those on the west coast may face near-hurricane-force winds during a bomb cyclone that is currently hitting that side of the country.

AccuWeather reports that the bomb cyclone is predicted to bring wind gusts up to 74mph. This is considered the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The wind guys may also be greater in locations that are spanning from Washington state to Southern California. This is due to barometric pressure plummeting in the storm and causing the winds to rush towards the center often system.

“Winds of this speed are capable of downing power lines and toppling poorly rooted trees in soil saturated by the recent storms,” AccuWeather warns. Along with the bomb cyclone threats, around 54,000 customers were without power as of late Wednesday afternoon. AccuWeather forecasts further advised anyone to not travel during the height of the storm.

“Please slow down and please please do not attempt to cross flooded roads,” California Highway Patrol’s Acting Commissioner, Sean Duryee stated. He also said as little as a foot of water can cause vehicles to start floating. “Add to that a slight current to the floodwaters and your vehicle can easily be swept into deeper water,” Duryee explained. “Quickly becoming a life-threatening situation.”

AccuWeather also reported that A buoy located around 55 miles west-northwest of San Francisco measured a 30-foot wave late Wednesday (January 4th). Waves were also fluctuating between 25 and 30 feet through Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This made the coast “extraordinarily dangerous.”

With the Bomb Cyclone Comes More Flooding For California

Meanwhile, as the west coast endures the latest bomb cyclone, the director of California’s Office of Emergency Services, Nancy Ward, warns of more excessive flooding in the Golden State.

“It’s not going to take much [rain] to overwhelm our communities,” Ward explained. AccuWeather meteorologists further predict that rainfalls during the bomb cyclone could be 1-2 inches across portions of California’s Central Valley. The same amount will fall in downtown Los Angeles. It was noted that 2-4 inches could fall around the San Francisco area. Some locations along the coast or near the Sierra Nevada foothills may receive 4-9 inches, with 12 inches possible.

California officials further warned that people near the coast should avoid going on piers. They should also remain on land due to the dangerous conditions. AccuWeather reports that coastal flooding has also been reported in low-lying areas that are near the Pacific.

In the middle of the bomb cyclone, Oakland was placed under a local state of emergency. City Administrator, Ed Reskin, made the decision on Wednesday. This is due to officials expecting the weather event to require expedited emergency responses from the city. The state of emergency will last for seven days. The city was placed under a flood warning as well.