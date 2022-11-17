West Texas Rattled By Strong Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake

A section of West Texas felt an earthqake as a strong magnitude 5.4 quake hit near 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The earthquake hit the west-southwest area of Mentone, Texas, which is around 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The quake hit at a depth of about 5.5 miles. This was followed up by eight aftershocks. The strongest of those was a 4.1 magnitude.

Here are some more details about the Texas earthquake. It’s the third-strongest one ever to hit Texas. And it’s the strongest since 1995. Other areas in West Texas to have recorded strong quakes include Fort Davis, Alpine, and Loving County, NewsWest9 reports.

Texas Earthquake Causes Serious Issues For Some Citizens

For some additional perspective, officials with the United States Geological Survey said the quake was centered 150 miles east of El Paso, Texas, KTSM reports. These officials are also saying that the quake actually struck near Toyah/Orla, Texas. The epicenter reportedly was almost about 50 miles west/northwest of Toyah.

Viewers of the El Paso NBC news station called in to say that the quake was felt in Fabens, Horizon, and other assorted neighborhoods throughout the El Paso metropolitan area. Calls even came into the station from Las Cruces, New Mexico, which is northwest of El Paso.

TV Viewers Reported Feeling Earth Move For Several Seconds

These viewers also said that they felt the earth move for several seconds. Additionally, some even had different objects move around in their homes. The quake was measured at a depth of 9.8 kilometers. People even said that they were feeling some amount of motion sickness due to the quake.

Nearly an hour after this initial quake hit, USGS came back with a report of an aftershock of 2.6 at the same location. The depth was a bit shallower at 5.9 kilometers. The USGS also indicated that four aftershocks hit the region, with the largest measuring 3.8 on the scale.

In other earthquake-related news, it’s possible that Colorado could be in line for some major, devastating earthquakes in the state. This is what some scientists are warning about right now. A report from CBS News indicates that Colorado’s biggest earthquake hit at a magnitude of 6.6. Some researchers are saying that another big-time quake could end up costing Colorado billions in repairs. That’s billions with a B. When looking at averages, Colorado, on average, actually gets 50 to 70 quakes a year. But these quakes are really small and don’t cause serious damage. Researchers are looking to note when the next big shaker might hit the state.